Oakland Youths Join Global Climate Strike Protests
Youth vs Acopalypse Says "No to Coal in Oakland" in rally and march.
Video:Lis Cox
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo
As environmentalists throughout the world demanded immediate action to address the fossil fuel caused global warning crisis, Oakland's kids had a specific demand. Their large banner said "No to Coal, Yes to Life."
After speeches they marched to Oakland's central police station, shouted their demands and had a brief "sit in."
Grade school kids paced the march with their drums.
The action was led by "Youth vs Acopalypse" with other groups such as "1000 Grandmothers" participating.
