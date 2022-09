Youth vs Acopalypse Says "No to Coal in Oakland" in rally and march.

Video:Lis Cox

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

On Friday 23rd, over a thousand young people and their teachers left their classrooms to join the environmental justice protest in Oakland's Frank Ogawa Plaza.As environmentalists throughout the world demanded immediate action to address the fossil fuel caused global warning crisis, Oakland's kids had a specific demand. Their large banner said "No to Coal, Yes to Life."After speeches they marched to Oakland's central police station, shouted their demands and had a brief "sit in."Grade school kids paced the march with their drums.The action was led by "Youth vs Acopalypse" with other groups such as "1000 Grandmothers" participating.See all high resolution photos here