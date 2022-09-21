top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense
Chase PR Event Gets Message Calling Out Its Fossil Fuel Funding
by Leon Kunstenaar (kunstena [at] comcast.net)
Wednesday Sep 21st, 2022 12:38 PM
World's number one funder of fossil fuels gets extra messaging at PR event
sm_01-26322-856_0332.jpg
original image (1979x1400)
On Tuesday evening Sept. 20, JP Morgan Chase held their annual foot race to promote themselves. According to their announcer, the event was ..., are you ready?, a "celebration of corporate camaraderie." Environmental groups were there to provide additional information about the bank's leading role in planet destroying fossil fuel funding. They demanded that Chase stop lending billions to the oil and gas industry.

"Lamentors" and an "extractor" were near the starting gate. Banners were unfurled at the finish line and messages were projected on the Chase Center building. Kayakers with a banner were in the water at the third street bridge.

Activists attempted to display a banner inside the Center and were dragged out and ejected, providing effective video.

The action included an art gallery where photojournalist and Paradise resident, Allen Myers, displayed his photos of friends and family standing in the ashes of their homes. Myers said, “I've watched the climate change in my lifetime. We know climate change played a role in the Camp Fire. These photos show the face of the climate crisis and that it is here, right now in California, and the companies funding this crisis have got to be stopped."

Participating groups included Extinction Rebellion, SF Bay Area Oil and Gas Action Network, Regenerating Paradise, Rich City Kayaks ,Silicon Valley Climate Action Now, Stop the Money Pipeline and Sunrise Bay Area Third Act Sacramento.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Sep 21st, 2022 12:38 PM
sm_02-26322-856_0100.jpg
original image (1400x1911)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Sep 21st, 2022 12:38 PM
sm_03-26322-856_0103.jpg
original image (2065x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Sep 21st, 2022 12:38 PM
sm_04-26322-856_0109.jpg
original image (1400x1779)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Sep 21st, 2022 12:38 PM
sm_05-26322-856_0114.jpg
original image (1825x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Sep 21st, 2022 12:38 PM
sm_06-26322-856_0120.jpg
original image (1797x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Sep 21st, 2022 12:38 PM
sm_07-26322-856_0125.jpg
original image (1961x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Sep 21st, 2022 12:38 PM
sm_08-26322-856_0134.jpg
original image (1400x1551)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Sep 21st, 2022 12:38 PM
sm_09-26322-856_0150.jpg
original image (1892x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Sep 21st, 2022 12:38 PM
sm_10-26322-856_0152.jpg
original image (1838x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Sep 21st, 2022 12:38 PM
sm_11-26322-856_0157.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Sep 21st, 2022 12:38 PM
sm_12-26322-856_0168.jpg
original image (1909x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Sep 21st, 2022 12:38 PM
sm_13-26322-856_0205.jpg
original image (1769x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Sep 21st, 2022 12:38 PM
sm_14-26322-856_0296.jpg
original image (1937x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Sep 21st, 2022 12:38 PM
sm_15-26322-856_0319.jpg
original image (1981x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Sep 21st, 2022 12:38 PM
sm_16-26322-856_0351.jpg
original image (1925x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Sep 21st, 2022 12:38 PM
sm_17-26322-856_0361.jpg
original image (1809x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Sep 21st, 2022 12:38 PM
sm_18-26322-856_0364.jpg
original image (1671x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Sep 21st, 2022 12:38 PM
sm_19-26322-856_0371.jpg
original image (1851x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday Sep 21st, 2022 12:38 PM
sm_20-26322-856_0379.jpg
original image (2121x1400)
