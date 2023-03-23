top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense

Are You in Your "Third Act"? These Older Folks Demonstrated to Save the Climate

by Sixty Plus
Thu, Mar 23, 2023 8:38PM
Despite some of the stormiest weather San Francisco has seen in a long time, these brave elders showed up and cut up to stop climate change.
sm_stop_topbetter.jpg
original image (3000x2489)
Photos by Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer

The U.N.'s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report is the culmination of more than six years of work by thousands of climate scientists, and the news is not good. The report's authors wrote that, “There is a rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a liveable and sustainable future for all."

The bottom line is climate change Is heading for catastrophe and there will be a tipping point by year 2030. The report said that while it is still possible to hold global warming to relatively safe levels it will require global cooperation and big changes.

That is why it is high time to push hard with their demands, say activists in Third Act. Their name comes from life stages: Your first act is age up to 30, second act is 30 to 60, and everyone else is in their "third act." The technology needed to adapt to climate change and keep harmful emissions at bay is available and "we need to get cracking!" urged demonstrators who chose Wells Fargo as their target because it is a key funder of the oil industry.
For more information: https://thirdact.org
§Chained up at entrance to Wells Fargo HQ
by Sixty Plus
Thu, Mar 23, 2023 8:38PM
sm_stop_chains.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
https://thirdact.org
§Street theater
by Sixty Plus
Thu, Mar 23, 2023 8:38PM
sm_stop_harbingers2.jpg
original image (3240x3377)
https://thirdact.org
§Raging Grannies got soaked ...
by Sixty Plus
Thu, Mar 23, 2023 8:38PM
sm_stop_mbwasoaked.jpg
original image (3000x2695)
...but were nonetheless pleased to be there for the cause
https://thirdact.org
§Rainy streets
by Sixty Plus
Thu, Mar 23, 2023 8:38PM
sm_stop_marching.jpg
original image (3150x2115)
https://thirdact.org
§This is what seniors say they don't want for their grandchildren
by Sixty Plus
Thu, Mar 23, 2023 8:38PM
sm_stop_harbingers3.jpg
original image (2700x2775)
Famine, death, destruction. The UN report said that 2030 will be a turning point if we don't take serious action now.
https://thirdact.org
§Parade of the umbrellas
by Sixty Plus
Thu, Mar 23, 2023 8:38PM
sm_stop_rainumbrellas.jpg
original image (3000x2250)
https://thirdact.org
§One of many large banners
by Sixty Plus
Thu, Mar 23, 2023 8:38PM
sm_stop_bigbanner.jpg
original image (3150x2103)
https://thirdact.org
§This is senior activism!
by Sixty Plus
Thu, Mar 23, 2023 8:38PM
sm_stop_top.jpg
original image (3150x2096)
https://thirdact.org
§Make shift "stage" was a tent to keep off the rain
by Sixty Plus
Thu, Mar 23, 2023 8:38PM
sm_stop_speakertentkoku.jpg
original image (2548x3000)
https://thirdact.org
§Signs and street painting
by Sixty Plus
Thu, Mar 23, 2023 8:38PM
sm_stop_young_and_old.jpg
original image (3150x2123)
https://thirdact.org
§Dramatic Display
by Sixty Plus
Thu, Mar 23, 2023 8:38PM
sm_stop_harbingers1.jpg
original image (3015x2400)
https://thirdact.org
§Stop Wells Fargo
by Sixty Plus
Thu, Mar 23, 2023 8:38PM
sm_stop_dirty_banking_wf_28__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3030x2400)
https://thirdact.org
§Cut Up Your Bank Card Campaign
by Sixty Plus
Thu, Mar 23, 2023 8:38PM
sm_stop_dirty_banking_wf_17__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2106)
We Won't Support their Fossil Fuelish Ways
https://thirdact.org
§Cuttin' up
by Sixty Plus
Thu, Mar 23, 2023 8:38PM
sm_stop_dirty_banking_wf_18__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2176)
https://thirdact.org
