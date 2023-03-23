Are You in Your "Third Act"? These Older Folks Demonstrated to Save the Climate by Sixty Plus

Despite some of the stormiest weather San Francisco has seen in a long time, these brave elders showed up and cut up to stop climate change.

Photos by Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto

Please credit the photographer



The U.N.'s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report is the culmination of more than six years of work by thousands of climate scientists, and the news is not good. The report's authors wrote that, “There is a rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a liveable and sustainable future for all."



The bottom line is climate change Is heading for catastrophe and there will be a tipping point by year 2030. The report said that while it is still possible to hold global warming to relatively safe levels it will require global cooperation and big changes.



That is why it is high time to push hard with their demands, say activists in Third Act. Their name comes from life stages: Your first act is age up to 30, second act is 30 to 60, and everyone else is in their "third act." The technology needed to adapt to climate change and keep harmful emissions at bay is available and "we need to get cracking!" urged demonstrators who chose Wells Fargo as their target because it is a key funder of the oil industry.

