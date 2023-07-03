Summer Block Party for Climate Justice

Date:

Friday, July 14, 2023

Time:

11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Oil & Gas Action Network

Location Details:

Wells Fargo at 333 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 US

Join us on July 14 for an electrifying block party like no other! We are coming together to take action against Wells Fargo, which is funding the climate crisis and will be releasing their quarterly earnings report. Get ready for a day filled with music, festivities, high energy, and captivating street theatre performances.





As the summer gets hotter, so does our determination to stop this crisis in its tracks. This block party is all about harnessing the power of community and creating a platform to stand up against those who prioritize profits over our and our planet's well-being. Join us as we escalate against one of the top funders of the climate crisis.





Global warming won’t keep these beats from being icy, thanks to a lineup of talented musicians, dancers, and performers who are dedicated to spreading the message through their art. Dance, sing, and groove along to the rhythms of performers who understand the power of music to unite and inspire action.