"Block Party" For Divestment Shuts Down Wells Fargo Operations
The party won't stop until you divest!
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoAs the daily headlines tell us of predicted climate disasters coming true, it nonetheless remained for a couple of hundred climate activists to demand that Wells Fargo stop funding fossil fuel extraction.
Sponsored by Extinction Rebellion Bay Area, Oil and Gas Action Network, Bay Area Climate Justice, 350 Bay Area and Third Act, about half a dozen protesters chained themselves together in Wells Fargo's branch at 333 Market Street. The bank's operations were halted as about thirty police from seven police cars and firefighters from a huge fire truck took over a couple of hours to unhook and cite the activists.
The police held up a large tarp that hide their use of power tools to break the tubes connecting the protesters. They also kept a gurney nearby. Supporters on the other side of the bank's wall shouted "drop the tarp" and "what are you hiding?" Perhaps the police figured that what could have looked like them sawing someone's arm would have made for very bad images. Credit them for at least some media savy.
The "block party" featured speeches, food, games, and musical entertainment by the Raging Grannies. A large mural was painted on plaza's floor and posters were pasted throughout the area.
See all high resolution photos here.
