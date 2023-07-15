top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense

"Block Party" For Divestment Shuts Down Wells Fargo Operations

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jul 15, 2023 2:20PM
The party won't stop until you divest!
sm_01-leon_kunstenaar-13-195-850_1946.jpg
original image (1881x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

As the daily headlines tell us of predicted climate disasters coming true, it nonetheless remained for a couple of hundred climate activists to demand that Wells Fargo stop funding fossil fuel extraction.

Sponsored by Extinction Rebellion Bay Area, Oil and Gas Action Network, Bay Area Climate Justice, 350 Bay Area and Third Act, about half a dozen protesters chained themselves together in Wells Fargo's branch at 333 Market Street. The bank's operations were halted as about thirty police from seven police cars and firefighters from a huge fire truck took over a couple of hours to unhook and cite the activists.

The police held up a large tarp that hide their use of power tools to break the tubes connecting the protesters. They also kept a gurney nearby. Supporters on the other side of the bank's wall shouted "drop the tarp" and "what are you hiding?" Perhaps the police figured that what could have looked like them sawing someone's arm would have made for very bad images. Credit them for at least some media savy.

The "block party" featured speeches, food, games, and musical entertainment by the Raging Grannies. A large mural was painted on plaza's floor and posters were pasted throughout the area.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jul 15, 2023 2:20PM
sm_02-leon_kunstenaar-01-195-850_1840.jpg
original image (1913x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jul 15, 2023 2:20PM
sm_03-leon_kunstenaar-02-195-850_1845.jpg
original image (1940x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jul 15, 2023 2:20PM
sm_04-leon_kunstenaar-04-195-850_1853.jpg
original image (1685x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jul 15, 2023 2:20PM
sm_05-leon_kunstenaar-08-195-850_1901.jpg
original image (1756x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jul 15, 2023 2:20PM
sm_06-leon_kunstenaar-10-195-850_1922.jpg
original image (1513x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jul 15, 2023 2:20PM
sm_07-leon_kunstenaar-12-195-850_1941.jpg
original image (1985x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jul 15, 2023 2:20PM
sm_08-leon_kunstenaar-19-195-850_1976.jpg
original image (1880x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jul 15, 2023 2:20PM
sm_09-leon_kunstenaar-20-195-858_4105.jpg
original image (1901x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jul 15, 2023 2:20PM
sm_10-leon_kunstenaar-22-195-850_2004.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jul 15, 2023 2:20PM
sm_11-leon_kunstenaar-24-195-850_2010.jpg
original image (1812x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jul 15, 2023 2:20PM
sm_12-leon_kunstenaar-27-195-850_2016.jpg
original image (2109x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jul 15, 2023 2:20PM
sm_13-leon_kunstenaar-28-195-858_4125.jpg
original image (2039x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jul 15, 2023 2:20PM
sm_14-leon_kunstenaar-30-195-850_2032.jpg
original image (1766x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jul 15, 2023 2:20PM
sm_15-leon_kunstenaar-31-195-850_2058.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jul 15, 2023 2:20PM
sm_16-leon_kunstenaar-32-195-850_2071.jpg
original image (1400x1554)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jul 15, 2023 2:20PM
sm_17-leon_kunstenaar-33-195-850_2085.jpg
original image (1769x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jul 15, 2023 2:20PM
sm_18-leon_kunstenaar-36-195-850_2139.jpg
original image (1995x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jul 15, 2023 2:20PM
sm_19-leon_kunstenaar-37-195-858_4155.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jul 15, 2023 2:20PM
sm_20-leon_kunstenaar-39-195-850_2174.jpg
original image (1895x1400)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$30.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code