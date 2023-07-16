From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protesters Out in Force at Wells Fargo Headquarters
Creative Demonstrators in front of Wells Fargo worldwide headquarters in San Francisco on Friday July 14th
Photos by Rachel Podlishevsky, ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer
As half of the US continues to blaze in a record heat-wave, Wells Fargo continues to pour gas on the fire in the form of billions of $ every year financing fossil fuels. Protesters were on the streets of San Francisco on Friday July 14th to demand an end to the flow of money to oil, and a renewed commitment to transitioning to investing in renewable and other green energy sources for the future of the humanity.
Please credit the photographer
