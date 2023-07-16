top
San Francisco
San Francisco
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense

Protesters Out in Force at Wells Fargo Headquarters

by SF Protests
Sun, Jul 16, 2023 10:06PM
Creative Demonstrators in front of Wells Fargo worldwide headquarters in San Francisco on Friday July 14th
sm_wf_popo_dancerachel_p._32.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
Photos by Rachel Podlishevsky, ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer

As half of the US continues to blaze in a record heat-wave, Wells Fargo continues to pour gas on the fire in the form of billions of $ every year financing fossil fuels. Protesters were on the streets of San Francisco on Friday July 14th to demand an end to the flow of money to oil, and a renewed commitment to transitioning to investing in renewable and other green energy sources for the future of the humanity.
§Ring toss for climate criminals
by SF Protests
Sun, Jul 16, 2023 10:06PM
sm_wf_climate_criminals_rp.jpg
original image (2152x1507)
§Youth and Age Together in Action
by SF Protests
Sun, Jul 16, 2023 10:06PM
sm_wf_boy_better_rp.jpg
original image (2520x2228)
Young
§Youth and Age Together in Action
by SF Protests
Sun, Jul 16, 2023 10:06PM
sm_wf_third_act_rp.jpg
original image (2828x2185)
In their third act
§Ready to Dance
by SF Protests
Sun, Jul 16, 2023 10:06PM
sm_wf_sharat_stands_rachel_p._21.jpg
original image (2976x2348)
§Dance of Peace
by SF Protests
Sun, Jul 16, 2023 10:06PM
sm_wf_sharat_rachel_p._23.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
§Group photo
by SF Protests
Sun, Jul 16, 2023 10:06PM
sm_wf_grp_rachel_p._6.jpg
original image (2032x1524)
§Heat on the Street
by SF Protests
Sun, Jul 16, 2023 10:06PM
sm_wf_hot_rachel_p._25.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
§Puppets and Popo
by SF Protests
Sun, Jul 16, 2023 10:06PM
sm_wf_puppets_popo_rachel_p._26.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
§Raging Grannies in front of HQ
by SF Protests
Sun, Jul 16, 2023 10:06PM
sm_wf_grns_bwrachel_p._35.jpg
original image (2097x1504)
333 Market St.
§Drumming outside front window of Wells
by SF Protests
Sun, Jul 16, 2023 10:06PM
sm_wf_drumrachel_p._36.jpg
original image (2132x1504)
§Activists within
by SF Protests
Sun, Jul 16, 2023 10:06PM
sm_wf_rachel_3_lock_p._15.jpg
original image (1938x1504)
