Protesters Out in Force at Wells Fargo Headquarters by SF Protests

Creative Demonstrators in front of Wells Fargo worldwide headquarters in San Francisco on Friday July 14th

Photos by Rachel Podlishevsky, ProBonoPhoto

Please credit the photographer



As half of the US continues to blaze in a record heat-wave, Wells Fargo continues to pour gas on the fire in the form of billions of $ every year financing fossil fuels. Protesters were on the streets of San Francisco on Friday July 14th to demand an end to the flow of money to oil, and a renewed commitment to transitioning to investing in renewable and other green energy sources for the future of the humanity.

