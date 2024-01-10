From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Wed Jan 10 2024UC Berkeley Moves to Kill People's Park Forever
Wall of Shipping Containers Intended to Keep the Public Out of People's Park
For over 50 years, UC Berkeley has wanted to destroy People's Park, land it had purchased through eminent domain, but left unused, even after having destroyed the houses that were originally on the property. The land was reclaimed by local radical activists in April 1969. They wanted a free speech area not directly controlled by the university so they planted trees and converted the lot into a community resource. During a large protest to protect the park from UC construction on May 15, 1969, James Rector, watching from a nearby rooftop, was shot and killed by police. Ever since, despite periodic struggles required to defend the park from development, which often included pulling down fencing the university erected, the park has served as an open space for area residents, a home base for activists, and a literal home for unhoused Berkeley residents.
Even as an outstanding case awaits a final decision from the California Supreme Court regarding student housing, UC Berkeley intends to build on the land. The university went in for the kill on People's Park shortly before midnight on January 3, sending in hundreds of police to clear the park of people and to make way for wall of shipping containers stacked two-high around the entire perimeter of the park. Cops from the University of California, California State University, California Highway Patrol, Alameda County Sheriff, and San Francisco County Sheriff participated in the raid, drawing crowd control weapons on those inside the park and on those protesting outside. As soon as police had control of the park, chainsaws began removing trees, bulldozers wrecked existing structures, and cranes pushed around dirt and debris.
Protesters were ready for the raid, with knowledge that UC was about to move on the park, but police closed nearby streets and set up barricades to prevent more from coming to defend the park. Several demonstrators were arrested. Protests have continued on Telegraph Avenue and other surrounding areas while UC finished the wall, which now features security cameras.
