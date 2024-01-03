Over 1000 Law Enforcement Personnel Converging in Berkeley for People's Park by Author

Various law enforcement agencies have employees currently staged at UC Berkeley. The number of expected personnel are to exceed a thousand. The People's Park raid is happening.

If you cannot act as a protester, this is a call for people to act as journalists and cop-watcher. Get to People's Park now.



According to UC documentation reported on by Berkeleyside, there are currently 800 police officers on UC Berkeley property. By tomorrow morning, hundreds more will arrive. The raid of People's Park will be the largest massing of law enforcement seen in Berkeley perhaps since the original People's Park protest of 1969. The projection is somewhere between 1000 and 1500 members of different agencies from different cities, state agencies and federal.



The UC as of yet does not have legal authority to build anything on People's Park. The court case is still ongoing. However, the judge did permit the UC to erect a fence around the park.



The large gathering of police is being supported, and partially directed by California's governor Gavin Newsom. Newsom is planning to run for President of the United States, so he's doing his best Ronald Reagan impression by authorizing a violent police action against People's Park.



The UC needs more housing, and the city needs more housing. However, there are ample lots and properties where new housing projects can be situated. The UC itself has a list of alternative sites. The closure of the park is a political act to appeal to conservatives, and a signal to the wealthy that Berkeley has been broken, tamed and saddled.



For the purposes of police accountability and government accountability, get to People's Park. Over 1000 police will converging on the Park. Everything old is new again. Who will be the James Rector (R-I-Power) of 2024? Photograph and film. Get names and badge numbers.