California East Bay Education & Student Activism Environment & Forest Defense Police State & Prisons

UC's War on People's Park, The Defense & Destruction of People's Park with Harvey Smith

by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jan 8, 2024 12:27PM
The attack and destruction of People's Park is part of the privatization developers drive by the UC Regents, management and City and State government and Harvey Smith of the People's Park Historic District Advocacy Group speaks about this in the interview
sm_peoples_park_dirt_removal.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Despite court rulings to temporarily halt the destruction of Berkeley People's Park, UC management, Governor Gavin Newsom and the Regents he appointed and Berkeley officials with the support of East Bay Democratic politicians mobilized hundreds of police to start the destruction of the park by barricading it with dozens of shipping vans.

The privatization of land by UC which is one of the largest owners of apartments in California has contributed to the housing crisis according to Harvey Smith with the People's Park Historic District Advocacy Group. They were successful in filing suits to require the proposed UC development to follow noise and environmental standards. He discusses the flagrant violation of the law by UC and also their control of politicians in California. This interview was done on 1/4/24 the day that the park was destroyed.

Additional Media:
People's Park Fortress Berkeley As UC, Newsom, Berkeley Pols & Police Use Shipping Containers To Barricade Park
https://youtu.be/w1fFSqgv_fA

People’s Park National Trust Letter – December 22, 2023
https://www.peoplespark.org/wp/peoples-park-national-trust-letter-december-22-2023/

The UC-UAW Worker's Strike, The Fight For Housing & Struggle Against Privatization/Corporatization
https://youtu.be/v-jsYnyvRIk

California Gov. Newsom signs bill to clear hurdles for student housing at Berkeley’s People’s Park
“California will not allow NIMBYism to take hold, blocking critically needed housing for years and even decades,”
https://www.pressdemocrat.com/article/news/california-gov-newsom-signs-bill-to-clear-hurdles-for-student-housing-at-b/

The high cost of housing is a UC-created crisis
https://www.sfexaminer.com/our_sections/forum/the-high-cost-of-housing-is-a-a-uc-created-crisis/article_76149e18-701e-11ed-bad3-337f34ad12d1.html

Privatization Is The Issue
https://pages.ucsd.edu/~rfrank/class_web/BSUresearch/Privatization-Is-The-Issue.pdf

The War On UC AFSCME 3299 Members, Privatization & Racism with Pres Karthyn Lybarger
https://studio.youtube.com/video/zkmeKgyvBI4/edit

UAW UC Workers Statewide Strike For A Living Wage & Housing
https://youtu.be/vKI80Pg3ASc

UC assets grow by $38 billion in 2021 to $168 billion, with endowment returning 33.7 percent and pension up 30.5 percent
https://www.universityofcalifornia.edu/press-room/uc-assets-grow-38-billion-2021-168-billion-endowment-returning-337-percent-and-pension

UAW 2865 UCB Grad Students March To Sproul Hall To Demand COLA & Against Union Busting At UCSC
https://youtu.be/9QspYy1sY1I

UCSC Graduate Students Wildcatting For Survival
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3FoEkSBrFUk

Justice For UCSC Graduate Students-UCSC Wildcat Striker Natalie Ng Speaks Out To UC Management
https://youtu.be/P4RvjIj3IUo

UCSF Professors Support Striking Graduate Students
http://ucscfa.org/2019/12/scfa-solidarity-with-graduate-students/

Graduate Student Strikes Are Spreading in California
https://www.vice.com/en_ca/article/wxe45b/graduate-student-strikes-are-spreading-in-california

UAW 2865 Statement On 54 Terminated Santa Cruz Workers
http://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-statement-on-54-terminated-santa-cruz-workers/f

UAW 2865 Gradute Union Files Unfair Labor Practice Charge Against University
http://uaw2865.org/uc-student-worker-union-files-unfair-labor-practice-charge-against-the-university/

Across UC System, Graduate Students Unite for COLA Movement
http://dailynexus.com/2020-02-13/across-uc-system-graduate-students-unite-for-cola-movement/

PAY US MORE UCB! Graduate Student Workers at UC Santa Cruz, UC Davis and UC Santa Barbara Are All On Strike, Why Aren't We?
https://www.payusmoreucb.com

Janet Must Go! UC Workers Want UC Pres Napalitano Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htslfoHPWvY

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/SeY43kuWzAc
§UC & Newsom Destroyed People's Park
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jan 8, 2024 12:27PM
sm_people_park_destroyed_1-4-24.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
The invasion and destruction of People's Park despite a court case still being held is an example of the flagrant violations of state rules and regulations by UC management, regents, Governor Gavin Newsom and the politicians in Oakland and the East Bay.
https://youtu.be/SeY43kuWzAc
§UC Barricaded People's Park
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jan 8, 2024 12:27PM
sm_large-uc-berkeley-student-housing.jpg.webp
original image (1200x800)
The illegal barricading of People's Park violating rules and regulations is the methods used by the privatizers and their supporters in the UC management and politicians.
https://youtu.be/SeY43kuWzAc
