The attack and destruction of People's Park is part of the privatization developers drive by the UC Regents, management and City and State government and Harvey Smith of the People's Park Historic District Advocacy Group speaks about this in the interview

Despite court rulings to temporarily halt the destruction of Berkeley People's Park, UC management, Governor Gavin Newsom and the Regents he appointed and Berkeley officials with the support of East Bay Democratic politicians mobilized hundreds of police to start the destruction of the park by barricading it with dozens of shipping vans.The privatization of land by UC which is one of the largest owners of apartments in California has contributed to the housing crisis according to Harvey Smith with the People's Park Historic District Advocacy Group. They were successful in filing suits to require the proposed UC development to follow noise and environmental standards. He discusses the flagrant violation of the law by UC and also their control of politicians in California. This interview was done on 1/4/24 the day that the park was destroyed.