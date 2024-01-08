From the Open-Publishing Calendar
UC's War on People's Park, The Defense & Destruction of People's Park with Harvey Smith
The attack and destruction of People's Park is part of the privatization developers drive by the UC Regents, management and City and State government and Harvey Smith of the People's Park Historic District Advocacy Group speaks about this in the interview
Despite court rulings to temporarily halt the destruction of Berkeley People's Park, UC management, Governor Gavin Newsom and the Regents he appointed and Berkeley officials with the support of East Bay Democratic politicians mobilized hundreds of police to start the destruction of the park by barricading it with dozens of shipping vans.
The privatization of land by UC which is one of the largest owners of apartments in California has contributed to the housing crisis according to Harvey Smith with the People's Park Historic District Advocacy Group. They were successful in filing suits to require the proposed UC development to follow noise and environmental standards. He discusses the flagrant violation of the law by UC and also their control of politicians in California. This interview was done on 1/4/24 the day that the park was destroyed.
Additional Media:
People's Park Fortress Berkeley As UC, Newsom, Berkeley Pols & Police Use Shipping Containers To Barricade Park
https://youtu.be/w1fFSqgv_fA
People’s Park National Trust Letter – December 22, 2023
https://www.peoplespark.org/wp/peoples-park-national-trust-letter-december-22-2023/
The UC-UAW Worker's Strike, The Fight For Housing & Struggle Against Privatization/Corporatization
https://youtu.be/v-jsYnyvRIk
California Gov. Newsom signs bill to clear hurdles for student housing at Berkeley’s People’s Park
“California will not allow NIMBYism to take hold, blocking critically needed housing for years and even decades,”
https://www.pressdemocrat.com/article/news/california-gov-newsom-signs-bill-to-clear-hurdles-for-student-housing-at-b/
The high cost of housing is a UC-created crisis
https://www.sfexaminer.com/our_sections/forum/the-high-cost-of-housing-is-a-a-uc-created-crisis/article_76149e18-701e-11ed-bad3-337f34ad12d1.html
Privatization Is The Issue
https://pages.ucsd.edu/~rfrank/class_web/BSUresearch/Privatization-Is-The-Issue.pdf
The War On UC AFSCME 3299 Members, Privatization & Racism with Pres Karthyn Lybarger
https://studio.youtube.com/video/zkmeKgyvBI4/edit
UAW UC Workers Statewide Strike For A Living Wage & Housing
https://youtu.be/vKI80Pg3ASc
UC assets grow by $38 billion in 2021 to $168 billion, with endowment returning 33.7 percent and pension up 30.5 percent
https://www.universityofcalifornia.edu/press-room/uc-assets-grow-38-billion-2021-168-billion-endowment-returning-337-percent-and-pension
UAW 2865 UCB Grad Students March To Sproul Hall To Demand COLA & Against Union Busting At UCSC
https://youtu.be/9QspYy1sY1I
UCSC Graduate Students Wildcatting For Survival
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3FoEkSBrFUk
Justice For UCSC Graduate Students-UCSC Wildcat Striker Natalie Ng Speaks Out To UC Management
https://youtu.be/P4RvjIj3IUo
UCSF Professors Support Striking Graduate Students
http://ucscfa.org/2019/12/scfa-solidarity-with-graduate-students/
Graduate Student Strikes Are Spreading in California
https://www.vice.com/en_ca/article/wxe45b/graduate-student-strikes-are-spreading-in-california
UAW 2865 Statement On 54 Terminated Santa Cruz Workers
http://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-statement-on-54-terminated-santa-cruz-workers/f
UAW 2865 Gradute Union Files Unfair Labor Practice Charge Against University
http://uaw2865.org/uc-student-worker-union-files-unfair-labor-practice-charge-against-the-university/
Across UC System, Graduate Students Unite for COLA Movement
http://dailynexus.com/2020-02-13/across-uc-system-graduate-students-unite-for-cola-movement/
PAY US MORE UCB! Graduate Student Workers at UC Santa Cruz, UC Davis and UC Santa Barbara Are All On Strike, Why Aren't We?
https://www.payusmoreucb.com
Janet Must Go! UC Workers Want UC Pres Napalitano Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htslfoHPWvY
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/SeY43kuWzAc
