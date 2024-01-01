From the Open-Publishing Calendar
5am Tues: Stop Bulldozing of People's Park!
UC Berkeley wants to build student housing where protests and community events have been held by the local community for over 50 years. Come out and stop the bulldozers!
organizers sent out notice that UC is coming to the park on Tues Jan. 2, @ 5 am. They say, "Gather@ Park 4 Vigil 11pm on 2nite. Some tnts, sleepng bgs, available."
