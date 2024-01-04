From the Open-Publishing Calendar
People's Park Rally and March (come anytime)
Date:
Thursday, January 04, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Mahtin resharing
Location Details:
People’s Park Rapi: SHOW UP: we're taking over Telegraph, starting at the corner with Haste, until we get our park back! Come anytime;Rally at 11am; live updates via Instagram @peoplesparkberkeley
Cops entered the park last night around midnight. They used bulldozers and cut trees down. Several people were arrested.
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 4, 2024 9:20AM
