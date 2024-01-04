People's Park Rally and March (come anytime)

Date:

Thursday, January 04, 2024

Time:

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Location Details:

People’s Park Rapi: SHOW UP: we're taking over Telegraph, starting at the corner with Haste, until we get our park back! Come anytime;Rally at 11am; live updates via Instagram @peoplesparkberkeley

Cops entered the park last night around midnight. They used bulldozers and cut trees down. Several people were arrested.