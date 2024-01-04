UC Berkeley Violated Injunction as People's Park Case Continues in State Supreme Court by Author

UC Berkeley is under an injunction order, as the status of People's Park continues to be debated in court. That injunction was violated last night by the University.

An incomplete environmental impact report, and the UC's failure to study the feasibility of alternative construction sites, has led to an ongoing court case regarding People's Park. The University of California has been under an injunction until the case is resolved. Last night, People's Park was raided by police, a barrier made of shipping containers was erected around the perimeter of the park, and trees were felled. That action of removing trees was in direct violation of the court order. The UC was granted the legal right to fence-in the park, but all work pertaining to tree cutting (and any other action related to clearing the park for construction) was to be halted.



The original housing site list released to the public years ago had People's Park as a low priority site. The UC had identified other properties it owned as sites that were going to be studied for development. These studies never happened. Instead, the UC reversed it's decision to spare People's Park, and instead made developing the Park their top priority.



Removing the site of an urban forest, and active community garden was met with legal challenge. Did the UC do a study on the effects of removing an open space for multiple neighborhoods, and the only active urban forest in the area? The answer was no. The case on the full impact of clearing People's Park is to be heard in the Supreme Court of California. No hearing dates were assigned for this month. As such, it appears that the UC got tired of waiting and has decided to do the per-construction work it was told not to do.



Healthy specimens of California's iconic redwoods and oaks used to adorn People's Park. The largest redwood on site was far older than the park itself. The largest redwood clearly exceeded 100 years of age, while the park is only slightly over 50 years old. People's Park also used to have what would have been South Berkeley's largest urban fruit orchard. Different cultivars of apples, along with plums, pineapple guavas, and lemons. People's Park paid homage to California's agricultural history.



Over the years, the UC has felled several trees. What was a dense urban forest (bisected with an open lawn), was reduced to a handful of remaining trees. Those specimens were to be left alone, per a standing court order, an order which was flagrantly violated last night.