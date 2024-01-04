In a secret operation of hundreds of UC, State police and Berkeley police dozens of shipping containers were brought into surround People's Park so that the building plan can proceed. They blockaded streets and arrested some protesters while destroying the park.

People's Park Fortress Berkeley As UC, Newsom, Berkeley Pols & Police Use Shipping Containers To Barricade & Destroy ParkIn a major UC, State & Berkeley plan, hundreds of police blocked off People's Park with dozens of shipping containers as a fortress against the supporters of the park. They did this on 1/4/23 during the UC student break so there would not be students on the campus to protest and organize against this plan to destroy the community park despite court challenges to the development of the park. Police arrested protesters and threatened activists with weapons.Community members of the park rallied and spoke out about the role of the UC management, UC Regents, police and the gentrification supported by Democratic Party politicians in the East Bay and California. Many talked about the gentrification and homelessness that is caused by the University which is a major owner of apartments and developers who they said were in control of Berkeley and the state. The UC management and Regents also are spending millions on anti-labor lawyers attacking the union members at UCB and statewide.Supporters of the struggle against the US supported Israeli genocide in Gaza and the West Bank also participated and spoke out about the comparison of these struggles.