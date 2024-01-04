From the Open-Publishing Calendar
People's Park Fortress Berkeley as UC, Newsom, Berkeley Pols & Police Blockade Park
In a secret operation of hundreds of UC, State police and Berkeley police dozens of shipping containers were brought into surround People's Park so that the building plan can proceed. They blockaded streets and arrested some protesters while destroying the park.
People's Park Fortress Berkeley As UC, Newsom, Berkeley Pols & Police Use Shipping Containers To Barricade & Destroy Park
In a major UC, State & Berkeley plan, hundreds of police blocked off People's Park with dozens of shipping containers as a fortress against the supporters of the park. They did this on 1/4/23 during the UC student break so there would not be students on the campus to protest and organize against this plan to destroy the community park despite court challenges to the development of the park. Police arrested protesters and threatened activists with weapons.
Community members of the park rallied and spoke out about the role of the UC management, UC Regents, police and the gentrification supported by Democratic Party politicians in the East Bay and California. Many talked about the gentrification and homelessness that is caused by the University which is a major owner of apartments and developers who they said were in control of Berkeley and the state. The UC management and Regents also are spending millions on anti-labor lawyers attacking the union members at UCB and statewide.
Supporters of the struggle against the US supported Israeli genocide in Gaza and the West Bank also participated and spoke out about the comparison of these struggles.
The UC-UAW Worker's Strike, The Fight For Housing & Struggle Against Privatization/Corporatization
https://youtu.be/v-jsYnyvRIk
The high cost of housing is a UC-created crisis
https://www.sfexaminer.com/our_sections/forum/the-high-cost-of-housing-is-a-a-uc-created-crisis/article_76149e18-701e-11ed-bad3-337f34ad12d1.html
Privatization Is The Issue
https://pages.ucsd.edu/~rfrank/class_web/BSUresearch/Privatization-Is-The-Issue.pdf
The War On UC AFSCME 3299 Members, Privatization & Racism with Pres Karthyn Lybarger
https://studio.youtube.com/video/zkmeKgyvBI4/edit
UAW UC Workers Statewide Strike For A Living Wage & Housing
https://youtu.be/vKI80Pg3ASc
UC assets grow by $38 billion in 2021 to $168 billion, with endowment returning 33.7 percent and pension up 30.5 percent
https://www.universityofcalifornia.edu/press-room/uc-assets-grow-38-billion-2021-168-billion-endowment-returning-337-percent-and-pension
UAW 2865 UCB Grad Students March To Sproul Hall To Demand COLA & Against Union Busting At UCSC
https://youtu.be/9QspYy1sY1I
UCSC Graduate Students Wildcatting For Survival
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3FoEkSBrFUk
Justice For UCSC Graduate Students-UCSC Wildcat Striker Natalie Ng Speaks Out To UC Management
https://youtu.be/P4RvjIj3IUo
UCSF Professors Support Striking Graduate Students
http://ucscfa.org/2019/12/scfa-solidarity-with-graduate-students/
Graduate Student Strikes Are Spreading in California
https://www.vice.com/en_ca/article/wxe45b/graduate-student-strikes-are-spreading-in-california
UAW 2865 Statement On 54 Terminated Santa Cruz Workers
http://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-statement-on-54-terminated-santa-cruz-workers/f
UAW 2865 Gradute Union Files Unfair Labor Practice Charge Against University
http://uaw2865.org/uc-student-worker-union-files-unfair-labor-practice-charge-against-the-university/
Across UC System, Graduate Students Unite for COLA Movement
http://dailynexus.com/2020-02-13/across-uc-system-graduate-students-unite-for-cola-movement/
PAY US MORE UCB! Graduate Student Workers at UC Santa Cruz, UC Davis and UC Santa Barbara Are All On Strike, Why Aren't We?
https://www.payusmoreucb.com
Janet Must Go! UC Workers Want UC Pres Napalitano Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htslfoHPWvY
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/w1fFSqgv_fA
