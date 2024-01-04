top
East Bay Education & Student Activism Environment & Forest Defense Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Police State & Prisons

People's Park Fortress Berkeley as UC, Newsom, Berkeley Pols & Police Blockade Park

by Labor Video Project
Thu, Jan 4, 2024 9:35PM
In a secret operation of hundreds of UC, State police and Berkeley police dozens of shipping containers were brought into surround People's Park so that the building plan can proceed. They blockaded streets and arrested some protesters while destroying the park.
sm_uc_cat_dwight___regent.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
People's Park Fortress Berkeley As UC, Newsom, Berkeley Pols & Police Use Shipping Containers To Barricade & Destroy Park

In a major UC, State & Berkeley plan, hundreds of police blocked off People's Park with dozens of shipping containers as a fortress against the supporters of the park. They did this on 1/4/23 during the UC student break so there would not be students on the campus to protest and organize against this plan to destroy the community park despite court challenges to the development of the park. Police arrested protesters and threatened activists with weapons.

Community members of the park rallied and spoke out about the role of the UC management, UC Regents, police and the gentrification supported by Democratic Party politicians in the East Bay and California. Many talked about the gentrification and homelessness that is caused by the University which is a major owner of apartments and developers who they said were in control of Berkeley and the state. The UC management and Regents also are spending millions on anti-labor lawyers attacking the union members at UCB and statewide.

Supporters of the struggle against the US supported Israeli genocide in Gaza and the West Bank also participated and spoke out about the comparison of these struggles.

Additional Media:

The UC-UAW Worker's Strike, The Fight For Housing & Struggle Against Privatization/Corporatization
https://youtu.be/v-jsYnyvRIk

The high cost of housing is a UC-created crisis
https://www.sfexaminer.com/our_sections/forum/the-high-cost-of-housing-is-a-a-uc-created-crisis/article_76149e18-701e-11ed-bad3-337f34ad12d1.html

Privatization Is The Issue
https://pages.ucsd.edu/~rfrank/class_web/BSUresearch/Privatization-Is-The-Issue.pdf

The War On UC AFSCME 3299 Members, Privatization & Racism with Pres Karthyn Lybarger
https://studio.youtube.com/video/zkmeKgyvBI4/edit

UAW UC Workers Statewide Strike For A Living Wage & Housing
https://youtu.be/vKI80Pg3ASc

UC assets grow by $38 billion in 2021 to $168 billion, with endowment returning 33.7 percent and pension up 30.5 percent
https://www.universityofcalifornia.edu/press-room/uc-assets-grow-38-billion-2021-168-billion-endowment-returning-337-percent-and-pension

UAW 2865 UCB Grad Students March To Sproul Hall To Demand COLA & Against Union Busting At UCSC
https://youtu.be/9QspYy1sY1I

UCSC Graduate Students Wildcatting For Survival
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3FoEkSBrFUk

Justice For UCSC Graduate Students-UCSC Wildcat Striker Natalie Ng Speaks Out To UC Management
https://youtu.be/P4RvjIj3IUo

UCSF Professors Support Striking Graduate Students
http://ucscfa.org/2019/12/scfa-solidarity-with-graduate-students/

Graduate Student Strikes Are Spreading in California
https://www.vice.com/en_ca/article/wxe45b/graduate-student-strikes-are-spreading-in-california

UAW 2865 Statement On 54 Terminated Santa Cruz Workers
http://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-statement-on-54-terminated-santa-cruz-workers/f

UAW 2865 Gradute Union Files Unfair Labor Practice Charge Against University
http://uaw2865.org/uc-student-worker-union-files-unfair-labor-practice-charge-against-the-university/

Across UC System, Graduate Students Unite for COLA Movement
http://dailynexus.com/2020-02-13/across-uc-system-graduate-students-unite-for-cola-movement/

PAY US MORE UCB! Graduate Student Workers at UC Santa Cruz, UC Davis and UC Santa Barbara Are All On Strike, Why Aren't We?
https://www.payusmoreucb.com

Janet Must Go! UC Workers Want UC Pres Napalitano Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htslfoHPWvY

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/w1fFSqgv_fA
§People's Park Destroyed By UC, Newsom & East Bay Demo Politicians
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Jan 4, 2024 9:35PM
sm_people_park_destroyed_1-4-24.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
In a secret operation, hundreds of police surrounded the park with shipping containers and destroyed the park.
https://youtu.be/w1fFSqgv_fA
§Police With Guns Marching In The Street
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Jan 4, 2024 9:35PM
sm_police_with_guns.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
Police with rifles were used to charge protesters
https://youtu.be/w1fFSqgv_fA
§Newsom's California Highway Patrol State Police Were Mobilized
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Jan 4, 2024 9:35PM
sm_peoples_park_highway_patrol_blockiing_street.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
CA Highway Patrol were brought in to shutdown the streets
https://youtu.be/w1fFSqgv_fA
§Long Live The Intifada At People's Park Protest
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Jan 4, 2024 9:35PM
sm_peoples_park_long_live_intifada_containers.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Supporters of the Palestinian people joined the struggle to defend People's Park
https://youtu.be/w1fFSqgv_fA
§People's Park Our Park
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Jan 4, 2024 9:35PM
sm_peoples_park_our_people_our_park.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Supporters of the Park With A Sign
https://youtu.be/w1fFSqgv_fA
§Angry Protester Gives The Finger
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Jan 4, 2024 9:35PM
sm_peoples_park_fuck_the_police.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
One of the supporters of the park showed what she thought of the police.
https://youtu.be/w1fFSqgv_fA
§Police Chasing Protesters On The Streets Of Berkeley
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Jan 4, 2024 9:35PM
sm_police_with_guns_chasing_protesters.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
Police chased protesters on the streets of Berkeley to stop any effort to end the blockade.
https://youtu.be/w1fFSqgv_fA
