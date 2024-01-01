From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Gaza style 'urban renewal' for Berkeley??
Date:
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Time:
5:00 AM - 5:00 AM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
darrel
Location Details:
the People's Park, berkeley
Lovers of free space, dirt, grass and music,
An attack on People's Park is imminent.
According to trusted sources, UC is expected to fence the park under heavy guard at 5AM on January 2nd.
Please pass the word on & consider coming out!
More information on instagram @peoplesparkberkeley;
defendthepark.org;
peoplespark.org
Text SAVETHEPARK to 41372 for bulldozer alert.
