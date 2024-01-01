Gaza style 'urban renewal' for Berkeley??

Date:

Tuesday, January 02, 2024

Time:

5:00 AM - 5:00 AM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

darrel

Location Details:

the People's Park, berkeley

Lovers of free space, dirt, grass and music,



An attack on People's Park is imminent.

According to trusted sources, UC is expected to fence the park under heavy guard at 5AM on January 2nd.



Please pass the word on & consider coming out!



More information on instagram @peoplesparkberkeley;

defendthepark.org;

peoplespark.org



Text SAVETHEPARK to 41372 for bulldozer alert.