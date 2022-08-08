top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Resistance to Save People's Park Continues Despite Police Assault
Mon Aug 8 2022 (Updated 08/14/22)
Resistance to Save People's Park Continues Despite Police Assault
After Court Ruling, Police Move in to Make Way for Construction in People's Park
Resistance to Save People's Park Continues Despite Police Assault
On July 29, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch gave the thumbs-up for UC Berkeley's plans to tear down historic People's Park and construct a new $312 million building in its place, ruling that doing so would not violate the California Environmental Quality Act. After the court approved the destruction of People's Park, community activists began to fortify structures and made plans to defend the park.

Not wasting any time, UC Berkeley police, with mutual aid from CHP, CSU PD, and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, moved in en masse to push folks out of the park just after midnight on August 3, making way for bulldozers and other equipment, and for new fencing to deny public access. Resistance came almost immediately. Park defenders committed civil disobedience to block lights and heavy equipment from being installed. Construction crews were able to cut down numerous trees in the park before dawn. Police arrested seven protesters on charges of resisting arrest, trespassing, and battery on a peace officer.

As a growing crowd of protesters continued to fight to save the park, police withdrew less than twelve hours after their initial raid and the new fencing was torn down. Following the halt on construction, protesters began to rebuild, using logs and barriers left behind as blockades to prevent construction from resuming. The city of Berkeley considered officially lifting its ban on chemical munitions so such weapons could be used to attack park defenders.

photo Protesters Face Off with Cops at People's Park | article Response to Berkeleyside's People's Park Coverage | article Berkeley Police and demonstrators clash over development of People's Park | article People's Park — Its Place in the History of Land Art | article People's Park: Berkeley City Council to Vote on "Tear Gas" Authorization Tonight | event People's Park construction underway: Rally and march starting at 5 pm at Sproul Plaza! (Aug 3) | external PeoplesPark.org

See Also: audio DeFencePhest (July 29) | event De-Fence Phest

Related Features: University of California Puts Up Fencing and Takes First Steps to Privatize People's Park (2021) | Two-Week Celebration of Resistance Marks 50th Anniversary of People's Park (2019) | Berkeley's Historic People's Park Facing Attacks from Police and Tree Cutters (2018)
feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
2022-08-17 Security Guards Sent by OUSD to End Occupation Assault Community Members Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Education & Student Activism | East Bay2022-08-14 Federal Civil Rights Lawsuit Filed Over Brutalization by SF City Employees Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | San Francisco2022-08-08 After Court Ruling, Police Move in to Make Way for Construction in People's Park Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Environment & Forest Defense | Education & Student Activism | East Bay2022-07-03 City Hall's Hostility Toward Homeless Residents of Santa Cruz Spurs Vehicle Arson Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia2022-06-05 Reproductive Justice Defenders Hit the Streets in San Francisco and Across Country Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections2022-05-31 Grief and Anger Over Mass Shootings Spurs Vigils and Protests Nationwide Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | U.S. | Santa Cruz Indymedia2022-05-04 Protests Erupt Nationwide at Prospect of SCOTUS Ending 50 Years of Abortion Rights Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | U.S. | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia2022-03-05 On March 8 International Women’s Day, People Will Rise Up for Abortion Rights Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | LGBTI / Queer | Education & Student Activism | Womyn | San Francisco | East Bay | U.S.2022-03-04 Ukrainians Resist Invasion, World Responds with Protests, Sanctions, and Weapons Front Page | Anti-War | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | California | International | Santa Cruz Indymedia2022-02-07 Russian Military Buildup on Ukrainian Border May Not Signal Coming Invasion Front Page | Anti-War | San Francisco | East Bay | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia2022-01-19 On Anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Pro-Choice and Anti-Choice Demonstrators Face Off Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Environment & Forest Defense | Police State & Prisons | Front Page
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 90.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code