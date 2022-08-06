Response to Berkeleyside's People's Park Coverage info [at] aidanhill.vote)

by Aidan Hill

Peoples Park community is not anti-development; we are fighting climate change and do not support the redlining of our Southside district. UC Berkeley can build on sites that are not historically significant. We are anti-fascists centering on urban ecology, consensus decision-making, and rematriation of this land back to the Ohlone people.