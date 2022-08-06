From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protesters Face Off with Cops at People's Park
Photos by @calvinstewartphoto on IG. Do not reprint without permission.
Berkeley UCPD, with mutual aid from CHP, CSU PD, and ACSO, attempted to clear the park in the early morning hours of August 3rd, installing a fence and bringing in bulldozers and other equipment. They withdrew less than twelve hours later as a crowd of protesters fought to save the park. Police arrested seven protesters on charges of resisting arrest, trespassing, and battery on a peace officer.
Following the halt on construction, police withdrew from the area, and the protesters began to rebuild, using logs and barriers left by the police as fences to prevent construction from resuming.
