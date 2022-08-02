From the Open-Publishing Calendar
DeFencePhest
1st draft of the People's Park soundtrack from last weekend's De-Fence Phest
Listen now:
4 Days of Love and Rage to Keep People’s Park WILD AND FREE!!!
Featuring…. Androgygnar * The Funky Nixons * Wayfairy * Krewe de Noiz * Andrea Pritchett * Filthmilk * Buyer/Imprint Design * Sumni Koa Band * Nelson G. Nelson * Hansin * Lydia Burdorf * Hauntress * Keewee! * Downtown owl * Bludgeonary * Regress * Skullet Cult * East Brothers * Kevin Seraphin * Bella King * Lazy hawk * Bryaugh * Siddr
DJs: Fractal Drip * Hot Goth GF * Showhole * Dysc Music * Mouse
