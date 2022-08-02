top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
DeFencePhest
by Mouse
Tuesday Aug 2nd, 2022 1:38 PM
1st draft of the People's Park soundtrack from last weekend's De-Fence Phest
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (72.7MB) | Embed Audio
4 Days of Love and Rage to Keep People’s Park WILD AND FREE!!!
Featuring…. Androgygnar * The Funky Nixons * Wayfairy * Krewe de Noiz * Andrea Pritchett * Filthmilk * Buyer/Imprint Design * Sumni Koa Band * Nelson G. Nelson * Hansin * Lydia Burdorf * Hauntress * Keewee! * Downtown owl * Bludgeonary * Regress * Skullet Cult * East Brothers * Kevin Seraphin * Bella King * Lazy hawk * Bryaugh * Siddr
DJs: Fractal Drip * Hot Goth GF * Showhole * Dysc Music * Mouse
https://www.peoplespark.org/wp/events/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code