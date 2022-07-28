DE-FENCE PHEST
4 Days of Love and Rage to Keep People's Park
WILD AND FREE!!!
Featuring....
Androgygnar * The Funky Nixons * Wayfairy * Krewe de Noiz
Andrea Pritchett * Filthmilk * Buyer/Imprint Design
Sumni Koa Band * Nelson G. Nelson * Hansin
Lydia Burdorf * Hauntress * Keewee! * Downtown owl
Bludgeonary * Regress * Skullet Cult
East Brothers * Kevin Seraphin * Bella King
Lazy hawk * Bryaugh * Siddr
DJS: Fractal Drip * Hot Goth GF * Showhole * Dysc Music * Mouse
JULY 29 - AUGUST 1
BE READY TO CAMP! Food provided by East Bay Food Not Bombs
CALL 510-BAD-SMUT FOR INFO!!
