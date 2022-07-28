DE-FENCE PHEST

4 Days of Love and Rage to Keep People's Park

WILD AND FREE!!!



Featuring....

Androgygnar * The Funky Nixons * Wayfairy * Krewe de Noiz

Andrea Pritchett * Filthmilk * Buyer/Imprint Design

Sumni Koa Band * Nelson G. Nelson * Hansin

Lydia Burdorf * Hauntress * Keewee! * Downtown owl

Bludgeonary * Regress * Skullet Cult

East Brothers * Kevin Seraphin * Bella King

Lazy hawk * Bryaugh * Siddr



DJS: Fractal Drip * Hot Goth GF * Showhole * Dysc Music * Mouse



JULY 29 - AUGUST 1



BE READY TO CAMP! Food provided by East Bay Food Not Bombs



CALL 510-BAD-SMUT FOR INFO!!

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 28th, 2022