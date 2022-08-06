Berkeley Police and demonstrators clash over development of People's Park jake [at] aeonphoto.com)

by Aeon Photo Co.

July 29 an Alameda County Superior Court decided it was not in violation of the California Environmental Quality Act to prevent a $312 million dollar development from taking shape on the location of Berkeley's largest and longest bohemian hubs; the People's Park.





By Jake Lee Green/ Footage by Calvin Stewart



Judge Frank Roesch gave the thumbs-up to UC Berkeley to go ahead with its plans to tear down the park and begin developing a 12-story student dormitory and housing for 125 houseless folks. After the go-ahead from Judge Roesch was given community activists began to fortify structures and began plans to defend the park. The Local 3299 union for UC service workers filed a joint case with 'Make UC A Good Neighbor' and 'Berkeley Citizens for a Better Plan' to prevent the development from taking place on a legal level.



On August 3 protesters gathered in front of trucks and newly erected fences to prevent the movement of equipment into the park. The entire park was fenced off and riot police were present in force at every intersection. The first confrontations occurred when police responded to protesters who kicked and pushed the fence. Protesters at times climbed nearby trees, hopped the fence, or crawled under it to gain access to the park. The protesters slowly grew into a small crowd and breached the fence. Police quickly formed a skirmish line to prevent the group from advancing.



Several demonstrators were arrested during these confrontations and many more were struck with batons when police began to shove them away from a downed portion of the fence.



Protesters took the park when one demonstrator used bolt cutters to cut a hole in the fence to gain access. Police and workers slowly retreated at which point the fence was torn down and the developer's equipment was vandalized.



Around 5:45 PM protesters regrouped and marched from UC Berkeley to the People's Park to celebrate their victory. They built their own fence using logs, fences and barriers from the developer's materials that had been left in the park. Some demonstrators dug trenches to slow the movement of heavy machinery into the park.



Filmed by Freelance Contributor Calvin Stewart for Aeon Photo Co.