



A fence was erected around the entire park and trees are being cut down, to begin the process of destroying the park.



A rally and march will start at 5:00 pm TODAY (Wednesday) at Sproul Plaza, UCB. (Please let others know about it!).



A record of what transpired is here:

https://www.peoplespark.org/wp/alert-to-save-peoples-park-fences-surveillance-lights-and-police-move-to-close-peoples-park-under-cover-of-darkness/



Ongoing Twitter updates are here:



Help Save People's Park!:

https://twitter.com/defendppark/status/1554865816029450240?cxt=HHwWgMCq3ZeO_5MrAAAA







Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 3rd, 2022 12:54 PM