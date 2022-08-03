Early this morning (Wednesday), under cover of darkness, construction began at People's Park.
A fence was erected around the entire park and trees are being cut down, to begin the process of destroying the park.
A rally and march will start at 5:00 pm TODAY (Wednesday) at Sproul Plaza, UCB. (Please let others know about it!).
A record of what transpired is here:
https://www.peoplespark.org/wp/alert-to-save-peoples-park-fences-surveillance-lights-and-police-move-to-close-peoples-park-under-cover-of-darkness/
Ongoing Twitter updates are here: https://twitter.com/hashtag/peoplespark
Help Save People's Park!:
https://twitter.com/defendppark/status/1554865816029450240?cxt=HHwWgMCq3ZeO_5MrAAAA
|Wednesday August 03
|5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Protest
|Outraged
|Sproul Plaza, UC Berkeley
For more event information: https://www.peoplespark.org
