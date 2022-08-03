top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 8/3/2022
People's Park construction underway: Rally and march starting at 5 pm at Sproul Plaza!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday August 03
Time 5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorOutraged
Location Details
Sproul Plaza, UC Berkeley
Early this morning (Wednesday), under cover of darkness, construction began at People's Park.

A fence was erected around the entire park and trees are being cut down, to begin the process of destroying the park.

A rally and march will start at 5:00 pm TODAY (Wednesday) at Sproul Plaza, UCB. (Please let others know about it!).

A record of what transpired is here:
https://www.peoplespark.org/wp/alert-to-save-peoples-park-fences-surveillance-lights-and-police-move-to-close-peoples-park-under-cover-of-darkness/

Ongoing Twitter updates are here: https://twitter.com/hashtag/peoplespark

Help Save People's Park!:
https://twitter.com/defendppark/status/1554865816029450240?cxt=HHwWgMCq3ZeO_5MrAAAA



sm_pprally--fzp-oauuyaaqldt.jpg
original image (860x1200)
For more event information: https://www.peoplespark.org

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 3rd, 2022 12:54 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 115.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code