From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Police Draw Guns in Raid on People's Park
Police stormed Peoples' Park in Berkeley CA at midnight January 4 in order to force everyone out.
Photos courtesy dress wedding @therealdresswedding IG.
Photos courtesy dress wedding @therealdresswedding IG.
Law enforcement dispatched to Berkeley's People's Park included police from University of California and California State University systems, the California Highway Patrol, the Alameda County Sheriff and San Francisco City and County Sheriffs, reported The Guardian.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network