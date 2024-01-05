Police Draw Guns in Raid on People's Park by Attack on Berkeley’s Historic Site

Police stormed Peoples' Park in Berkeley CA at midnight January 4 in order to force everyone out.

Law enforcement dispatched to Berkeley's People's Park included police from University of California and California State University systems, the California Highway Patrol, the Alameda County Sheriff and San Francisco City and County Sheriffs, reported The Guardian.