Save Peoples Park
Monday, January 08, 2024
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Protest
phoebe
Gather at Telegraph Ave at Dwight, southeast Berkeley. We might march or stay there.
This replaces the Carol Chris "welcoming committee" protest in front of the Hillside Club where she was scheduled to speak but cancelled to cowardly hide from questioning of UCB’s intentions & history of complicity w/ the corporate, racist, imperialist war machine.
There are actions almost every day towards saving the legendary Peoples Park which the people have kept for nearly 55 years. Lots of fun ways to connect and pitch in. Instagram: PeoplesParkBerkeley. Text SAVETHEPARK to 41372 for very occasional emergency alerts.
For more information: https://www.peoplespark.org/wp/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 8, 2024 3:02PM
