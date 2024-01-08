Save Peoples Park

Date:

Monday, January 08, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

phoebe

Location Details:

Gather at Telegraph Ave at Dwight, southeast Berkeley. We might march or stay there.

This replaces the Carol Chris "welcoming committee" protest in front of the Hillside Club where she was scheduled to speak but cancelled to cowardly hide from questioning of UCB’s intentions & history of complicity w/ the corporate, racist, imperialist war machine.



There are actions almost every day towards saving the legendary Peoples Park which the people have kept for nearly 55 years. Lots of fun ways to connect and pitch in. Instagram: PeoplesParkBerkeley. Text SAVETHEPARK to 41372 for very occasional emergency alerts.