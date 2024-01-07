People's Park Closed and Cleared but Protests Continue by Holding On

Police stormed Peoples' Park in Berkeley CA at midnight January 4 in order to force everyone out, but the People hang on.

Photos courtesy dress wedding @therealdresswedding IG except last which is via @peoplesparkberkeley IG

As of midnight Jan 7 police presence is still heavy throughout the area of the now dismantled People's Park. Despite the destruction protesters remain. As seen live via People's Park instagram livestream late in the evening of Jan 6, a few demonstrators chatted with workers. Some of the workers are sympathetic, one in a Cal employee emblazoned bright yellow jacket said "this doesn't have to be the end".



About 100 cargo containers stacked two high now surround the park.



Protesters say the construction is a land grab and bemoan the loss of the last green space in south side Berkeley, a place where community could gather.



What is largely forgotten is that the park started to take shape in 1967. By 1969 it was know as "People's Park". It has been described as a spontaneous project, the beautification of a vacant industrial lot, with the contributions of thousands of volunteers.



