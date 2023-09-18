top
Thousands March in Sacramento to Demand End of Fossil Fuels

by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Sep 18, 2023 1:20PM
As Governor Newsom Sues Oil Companies, a "Greener", nicer oil industry will not do
sm_01-260-858_5116.jpg
original image (1553x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo, Murals: David Solnit

As part of Sunday's New York City's massive March to End Fossil Fuels, thousands rallied and marched in Sacramento.

Starting with colorful rallies in Sacramento's Old Town, marchers, including a bus load from the Bay Area, marched to the Tower Bridge and displayed a huge banner demanding an end of fossil fuel use. Sign bearing kayakers in the river joined in.

Showing that activism can be effective, California's Governor Gavin Newsom's administration has sued the major oil companies for the damage caused by fossil fuel induced global warming and for knowingly deceiving, for decades, the public about the dangers. Nonetheless, while Newsom and Biden tout their environmental bone fides, both have issued thousands of oil drilling permits.

From the tenor of the demands expressed by the many organization participating the event, it was clear that the environmental movement will not settle for a nicer, "greener" oil industy. They want an end to fossil fuel use. Totally.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Sep 18, 2023 1:20PM
sm_02-260-850_3206.jpg
original image (2057x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Sep 18, 2023 1:20PM
sm_03-260-850_3219.jpg
original image (1925x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Sep 18, 2023 1:20PM
sm_04-260-850_3231.jpg
original image (2050x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Sep 18, 2023 1:20PM
sm_05-260-850_3236.jpg
original image (1400x1846)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Sep 18, 2023 1:20PM
sm_06-260-858_4989.jpg
original image (1878x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Sep 18, 2023 1:20PM
sm_07-260-850_3261.jpg
original image (1909x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Sep 18, 2023 1:20PM
sm_08-260-858_5003.jpg
original image (1748x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Sep 18, 2023 1:20PM
sm_09-260-850_3339.jpg
original image (1983x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Sep 18, 2023 1:20PM
sm_10-260-850_3362.jpg
original image (1759x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Sep 18, 2023 1:20PM
sm_11-260-858_5040.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Sep 18, 2023 1:20PM
sm_12-260-850_3416.jpg
original image (1907x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Sep 18, 2023 1:20PM
sm_13-260-858_5053.jpg
original image (1907x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Sep 18, 2023 1:20PM
sm_14-260-858_5062.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Sep 18, 2023 1:20PM
sm_15-260-858_5072.jpg
original image (1872x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Sep 18, 2023 1:20PM
sm_16-260-850_3462.jpg
original image (1970x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Sep 18, 2023 1:20PM
sm_17-260-858_5086.jpg
original image (1788x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Sep 18, 2023 1:20PM
sm_19-260-850_3491.jpg
original image (1823x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Sep 18, 2023 1:20PM
sm_20-260-858_5111.jpg
original image (1400x1662)
