Thousands March in Sacramento to Demand End of Fossil Fuels
As Governor Newsom Sues Oil Companies, a "Greener", nicer oil industry will not do
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo, Murals: David SolnitAs part of Sunday's New York City's massive March to End Fossil Fuels, thousands rallied and marched in Sacramento.
Starting with colorful rallies in Sacramento's Old Town, marchers, including a bus load from the Bay Area, marched to the Tower Bridge and displayed a huge banner demanding an end of fossil fuel use. Sign bearing kayakers in the river joined in.
Showing that activism can be effective, California's Governor Gavin Newsom's administration has sued the major oil companies for the damage caused by fossil fuel induced global warming and for knowingly deceiving, for decades, the public about the dangers. Nonetheless, while Newsom and Biden tout their environmental bone fides, both have issued thousands of oil drilling permits.
From the tenor of the demands expressed by the many organization participating the event, it was clear that the environmental movement will not settle for a nicer, "greener" oil industy. They want an end to fossil fuel use. Totally.
See all high resolution photos here.
