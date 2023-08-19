From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sat Aug 19 2023 (Updated 08/21/23)Oakland Airport Expansion Plans Meet Pushback
Environmentalists Speak Out Against Airport Expansion as Climate Disasters Accelerate
As the Port of Oakland views ever increasing use of autos and aviation as integral to humanity's evolution in the Bay Area, others beg to differ. Environmentalists from the Stop OAK Expansion Coalition view intensive use of fossil fuels as the main cause of, now undeniable, global warming and current climate crises. They demand we move away from autos and air travel to fuel efficient systems such as electric rail. They are protesting and speaking out at public meetings.
The Oakland airport expansion proposes sixteen new aircraft gates and parking for an additional one thousand cars. Environmentalists claim that the solution to the new and hitherto never before seen climate disasters that are occurring due to fossil fuel intensive human activity is less fossil-fueled human activity.
The expansion plans overlook climate disasters currently occurring all around the world:
- Historic hurricane reaches Los Angeles with catastrophic flooding
- Exploding Pacific Northwest wildfires pose health risks, air quality issues throughout West
- Florida ocean temperatures surge to 100 degrees with mass coral bleaching in some reefs
- Siberian wildfires now bigger than all other fires in world combined
- For the first time in recorded history, smoke from wildfires reaches the North Pole
- The wildfires that swept through Maui are the deadliest in U.S. history
