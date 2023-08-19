Historic hurricane reaches Los Angeles with catastrophic flooding

Exploding Pacific Northwest wildfires pose health risks, air quality issues throughout West

Florida ocean temperatures surge to 100 degrees with mass coral bleaching in some reefs

Siberian wildfires now bigger than all other fires in world combined

For the first time in recorded history, smoke from wildfires reaches the North Pole

The wildfires that swept through Maui are the deadliest in U.S. history

As the Port of Oakland views ever increasing use of autos and aviation as integral to humanity's evolution in the Bay Area, others beg to differ. Environmentalists from the Stop OAK Expansion Coalition view intensive use of fossil fuels as the main cause of, now undeniable, global warming and current climate crises. They demand we move away from autos and air travel to fuel efficient systems such as electric rail. They are protesting and speaking out at public meetings.The Oakland airport expansion proposes sixteen new aircraft gates and parking for an additional one thousand cars. Environmentalists claim that the solution to the new and hitherto never before seen climate disasters that are occurring due to fossil fuel intensive human activity is less fossil-fueled human activity.The expansion plans overlook climate disasters currently occurring all around the world: