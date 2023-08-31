From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Opposition to OAK Airport Expansion Continues
Opponents rally and protest at second public hearing
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoOn Monday 30th, the Stop OAK Expansion Coalition again voiced their opposition to yet more airplanes, cars, noise and unbreathable air that would result from the Port of Oakland's plan to expand the Oakland airport.
On the hot muggy morning, made worse by fossil fuel induced climate change, the protesters rallied in front the of the Hilton hotel with banners and signs. Many passing cars and trucks honked their approval.
The public hearing that was held in the Hilton hotel began with the usual official greenwashing laden phrases that ignored the simple fact that existing and more airport is the problem, not the solution. Also ignored was that, apparently, the runways are sinking and will soon be under water. Comments opposing expansion were in the majority.
Union airport workers were also there, opposing the expansion and demanding their rights.
See all high resolution photos here.
For more information: https://www.stopoakexpansion.org/
