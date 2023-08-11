Stop OAK Airport Expansion Rally + Port of Oakland Public Hearing

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

5:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Protest

Ariella Granett

5 - 5:45 pm Family Friendly, Outdoor Rally, Food, Music, Art, Speakers @ 100 Hegenberger Road, Suite 270. Oakland (at CBE's Office parking lot - off Airport Access Rd.)



5:45 pm March to Hilton Airport Hotel, 1 Hegenberger Road, Oakland



6:00-7:30 pm Port of Oakland Public Hearing. Port representatives will be available at poster stations to provide information and answer questions for the first 30 minutes of the meetings. A presentation by the Port will begin 30 minutes after the start of the in-person meetings followed by an open forum for public comment. Hilton Oakland Airport Hotel, International Ballroom, 1 Hegenberger Road, Oakland.





More information, talking points and RSVP at Oakland Airport is planning an expansion to add up to 16 new gates putting the community and climate at risk. More flights = more global warming, more pollution, more noise.Let's show the Port Commission that expanding the OAK Airport is NOT climate justice! Thousands more flights are projected for OAK exposing community members and airport workers to more air pollution, noise, and global warming emissions, which flies in the face of California’s climate commitments. The Port is holding a public hearing on August 15th to share information and to receive public comments. Join us for an outdoor rally and then make a public comment!More information, talking points and RSVP at http://www.stopOAKexpansion.org