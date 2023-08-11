top
View events for the week of 8/15/2023
California Environment & Forest Defense

Stop OAK Airport Expansion Rally + Port of Oakland Public Hearing

sm_full_page__2_.jpg
original image (1545x2000)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Ariella Granett
Location Details:
WHEN: Tuesday August 15th, 2023
5 - 5:45 pm Family Friendly, Outdoor Rally, Food, Music, Art, Speakers @ 100 Hegenberger Road, Suite 270. Oakland (at CBE's Office parking lot - off Airport Access Rd.)

5:45 pm March to Hilton Airport Hotel, 1 Hegenberger Road, Oakland

6:00-7:30 pm Port of Oakland Public Hearing. Port representatives will be available at poster stations to provide information and answer questions for the first 30 minutes of the meetings. A presentation by the Port will begin 30 minutes after the start of the in-person meetings followed by an open forum for public comment. Hilton Oakland Airport Hotel, International Ballroom, 1 Hegenberger Road, Oakland.
Oakland Airport is planning an expansion to add up to 16 new gates putting the community and climate at risk. More flights = more global warming, more pollution, more noise.

Let's show the Port Commission that expanding the OAK Airport is NOT climate justice! Thousands more flights are projected for OAK exposing community members and airport workers to more air pollution, noise, and global warming emissions, which flies in the face of California’s climate commitments. The Port is holding a public hearing on August 15th to share information and to receive public comments. Join us for an outdoor rally and then make a public comment!

More information, talking points and RSVP at http://www.stopOAKexpansion.org
For more information: http://www.stopOAKexpansion.org
Added to the calendar on Fri, Aug 11, 2023 5:22PM
