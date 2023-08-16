From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Oakland Airport Expansion Plans Meet Pushback
Protesters speak out at public hearing
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoJust looking at the assumptions underlying the Port of Oakland's plan to expand the airport is enough to see that they are living in the previous century. That was before planetary warming became irrefutable and ever increasing use of fossil fuel was accepted as humanity's inevitable "progress."
On Tuesday 15th, activists from the Stop OAK Expansion Coalition rallied and marched to the public hearing at the Oakland Airport Hilton to voice their opposition to airport expansion. Many held green signs proclaiming "No Expansion" as speakers drove home the point that accommodating ever more aircraft and autos was detrimental to health and quality of life. Scientists and doctors wearing their lab coats demanded that hugely more fuel efficient transportation, such as rail, be considered instead.
See all high resolution photos here.
For more information: http://www.stopOAKexpansion.org
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network