East Bay Environment & Forest Defense Labor & Workers

Oakland Airport Expansion Plans Meet Pushback

by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 16, 2023 11:07AM
Protesters speak out at public hearing
sm_01-227-850_2358.jpg
original image (2102x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

Just looking at the assumptions underlying the Port of Oakland's plan to expand the airport is enough to see that they are living in the previous century. That was before planetary warming became irrefutable and ever increasing use of fossil fuel was accepted as humanity's inevitable "progress."

On Tuesday 15th, activists from the Stop OAK Expansion Coalition rallied and marched to the public hearing at the Oakland Airport Hilton to voice their opposition to airport expansion. Many held green signs proclaiming "No Expansion" as speakers drove home the point that accommodating ever more aircraft and autos was detrimental to health and quality of life. Scientists and doctors wearing their lab coats demanded that hugely more fuel efficient transportation, such as rail, be considered instead.

See all high resolution photos here.
For more information: http://www.stopOAKexpansion.org
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 16, 2023 11:07AM
sm_02-227-858_4337.jpg
original image (1476x1400)
http://www.stopOAKexpansion.org
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 16, 2023 11:07AM
sm_03-227-858_4354.jpg
original image (1926x1400)
http://www.stopOAKexpansion.org
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 16, 2023 11:07AM
sm_04-227-858_4356.jpg
original image (1448x1400)
http://www.stopOAKexpansion.org
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 16, 2023 11:07AM
sm_05-227-850_2302.jpg
original image (2051x1400)
http://www.stopOAKexpansion.org
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 16, 2023 11:07AM
sm_06-227-858_4370.jpg
original image (2057x1400)
http://www.stopOAKexpansion.org
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 16, 2023 11:07AM
sm_07-227-858_4375.jpg
original image (1966x1400)
http://www.stopOAKexpansion.org
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 16, 2023 11:07AM
sm_08-227-858_4395.jpg
original image (1400x1567)
http://www.stopOAKexpansion.org
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 16, 2023 11:07AM
sm_09-227-858_4399.jpg
original image (1583x1400)
http://www.stopOAKexpansion.org
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 16, 2023 11:07AM
sm_10-227-858_4409.jpg
original image (1400x1564)
http://www.stopOAKexpansion.org
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 16, 2023 11:07AM
sm_11-227-858_4415.jpg
original image (1464x1400)
http://www.stopOAKexpansion.org
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 16, 2023 11:07AM
sm_12-227-858_4426.jpg
original image (1400x1488)
http://www.stopOAKexpansion.org
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 16, 2023 11:07AM
sm_13-227-850_2380.jpg
original image (1796x1400)
http://www.stopOAKexpansion.org
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 16, 2023 11:07AM
sm_14-227-850_2388.jpg
original image (1892x1400)
http://www.stopOAKexpansion.org
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 16, 2023 11:07AM
sm_15-227-858_4432.jpg
original image (1825x1400)
http://www.stopOAKexpansion.org
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 16, 2023 11:07AM
sm_16-227-850_2406.jpg
original image (2115x1400)
http://www.stopOAKexpansion.org
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 16, 2023 11:07AM
sm_17-227-850_2412.jpg
original image (1902x1400)
http://www.stopOAKexpansion.org
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 16, 2023 11:07AM
sm_18-227-850_2422.jpg
original image (2071x1400)
http://www.stopOAKexpansion.org
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 16, 2023 11:07AM
sm_19-227-858_4446.jpg
original image (2114x1400)
http://www.stopOAKexpansion.org
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Aug 16, 2023 11:07AM
sm_20-227-858_4448.jpg
original image (1400x1421)
http://www.stopOAKexpansion.org
