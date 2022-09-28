top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
Do You Hear Us?UAL Flight Attendants March Against Union Busting & Join SFO Unite Here
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Sep 28th, 2022 8:43 AM
Hundreds of UAL Association of Flight Attendants AFA flight attendants joined with 1,000 striking SFO Unite Here food service workers at the airport. The UAL AFA leaders charged that UAL is engaged in union busting practices and refuse to negotiate with the union over changes effecting passengers and the workers. SFO Unite Here workers have been without a wage increase since 2018 at the airport and cannot survive on their wages
img_0093.jpg
Hundreds of AFA UAL flight attendants and SFO Unite HERE who are on strike joined together on the picket line against union busting tactics by UAL and the need of a living wage by SFO restaurant workers. Over 900 restaurant worker started their strike on 9/26/22. They have not had a wage increase since 2019 and also their healthcare benefits have not increased. The City and County of San Francisco has also allowed non-union restaurants to open at the airport and workers are being retaliated against who want to join unions.

The action of UAL AFA members was a national action at airport throughout the country. FAF UAL flight attendants and their leaders Kristie Rivera who is AFA LC President Council 9 and Ken Diaz, AFA UAL Local 05-JFK spoke about their conditions and issues.

Additional Media:
UAL CWA-AFA & IBT At SFO Join International Action For A Contract On 3/17/16
https://youtu.be/iY52QtV-KDo

Contract Now! CWA AFA UAL SFO Flight Attendants, Teamsters and Other Workers Demand Contract
https://youtu.be/QfzYj3IVHkk

STOP Union Busting At SFO! Unite Here 2 Members Protest SFO Management Failure To Enforce Labor Laws
https://youtu.be/CEhRLoV0P5g

We Want Our Jobs Back! Over 1,000 Unite HERE2 Workers March In San Francisco For Jobs & A Contract
https://youtu.be/aELAU4AtVyc

Unite Here "Choose Healthcare Or Wages" Marriott Bosses Tell SF Unite Here Local 2 Hotel Workers
https://youtu.be/3JD-LuRvnYI

Production of Labor Video Project http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/6cU8SlR1ar0
§Can You Hear Us Now!
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Sep 28th, 2022 8:43 AM
sm_img_0082.jpg
original image (3675x2796)
UAL AFA flight attendants are fed up with the union busting tactics and chaos at the airline created by the management. The company says they cannot follow union rules because it costs too much.
https://youtu.be/6cU8SlR1ar0
§SFO Unite Here striking workers joined with UAL AFA Flight Attendants
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Sep 28th, 2022 8:43 AM
sm_img_0059.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The growing anger of workers who lived under covid and now face massive inflation is being reflected on the picket lines.
https://youtu.be/6cU8SlR1ar0
§AFA JFK president Ken Diaz Spoke At The Rally
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Sep 28th, 2022 8:43 AM
sm_img_0024.jpg
original image (2020x1249)
AFA UAL Local 05-JFK spoke at the SFO Rally
https://youtu.be/6cU8SlR1ar0
§Lining Up At SFO
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Sep 28th, 2022 8:43 AM
sm_img_0045.jpg
original image (4030x1995)
Protesting UAL AFA flight attendants are fed up with the attacks by management.
https://youtu.be/6cU8SlR1ar0
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 140.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code