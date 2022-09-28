From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
Do You Hear Us?UAL Flight Attendants March Against Union Busting & Join SFO Unite Here
Hundreds of UAL Association of Flight Attendants AFA flight attendants joined with 1,000 striking SFO Unite Here food service workers at the airport. The UAL AFA leaders charged that UAL is engaged in union busting practices and refuse to negotiate with the union over changes effecting passengers and the workers. SFO Unite Here workers have been without a wage increase since 2018 at the airport and cannot survive on their wages
Hundreds of AFA UAL flight attendants and SFO Unite HERE who are on strike joined together on the picket line against union busting tactics by UAL and the need of a living wage by SFO restaurant workers. Over 900 restaurant worker started their strike on 9/26/22. They have not had a wage increase since 2019 and also their healthcare benefits have not increased. The City and County of San Francisco has also allowed non-union restaurants to open at the airport and workers are being retaliated against who want to join unions.
The action of UAL AFA members was a national action at airport throughout the country. FAF UAL flight attendants and their leaders Kristie Rivera who is AFA LC President Council 9 and Ken Diaz, AFA UAL Local 05-JFK spoke about their conditions and issues.
Additional Media:
UAL CWA-AFA & IBT At SFO Join International Action For A Contract On 3/17/16
https://youtu.be/iY52QtV-KDo
Contract Now! CWA AFA UAL SFO Flight Attendants, Teamsters and Other Workers Demand Contract
https://youtu.be/QfzYj3IVHkk
STOP Union Busting At SFO! Unite Here 2 Members Protest SFO Management Failure To Enforce Labor Laws
https://youtu.be/CEhRLoV0P5g
We Want Our Jobs Back! Over 1,000 Unite HERE2 Workers March In San Francisco For Jobs & A Contract
https://youtu.be/aELAU4AtVyc
Unite Here "Choose Healthcare Or Wages" Marriott Bosses Tell SF Unite Here Local 2 Hotel Workers
https://youtu.be/3JD-LuRvnYI
Production of Labor Video Project http://www.labormedia.net
The action of UAL AFA members was a national action at airport throughout the country. FAF UAL flight attendants and their leaders Kristie Rivera who is AFA LC President Council 9 and Ken Diaz, AFA UAL Local 05-JFK spoke about their conditions and issues.
Additional Media:
UAL CWA-AFA & IBT At SFO Join International Action For A Contract On 3/17/16
https://youtu.be/iY52QtV-KDo
Contract Now! CWA AFA UAL SFO Flight Attendants, Teamsters and Other Workers Demand Contract
https://youtu.be/QfzYj3IVHkk
STOP Union Busting At SFO! Unite Here 2 Members Protest SFO Management Failure To Enforce Labor Laws
https://youtu.be/CEhRLoV0P5g
We Want Our Jobs Back! Over 1,000 Unite HERE2 Workers March In San Francisco For Jobs & A Contract
https://youtu.be/aELAU4AtVyc
Unite Here "Choose Healthcare Or Wages" Marriott Bosses Tell SF Unite Here Local 2 Hotel Workers
https://youtu.be/3JD-LuRvnYI
Production of Labor Video Project http://www.labormedia.net
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network