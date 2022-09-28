Do You Hear Us?UAL Flight Attendants March Against Union Busting & Join SFO Unite Here by Labor Video Project



Hundreds of UAL Association of Flight Attendants AFA flight attendants joined with 1,000 striking SFO Unite Here food service workers at the airport. The UAL AFA leaders charged that UAL is engaged in union busting practices and refuse to negotiate with the union over changes effecting passengers and the workers. SFO Unite Here workers have been without a wage increase since 2018 at the airport and cannot survive on their wages