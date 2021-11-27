From the Open-Publishing Calendar
STOP Union Busting At SFO! Unite Here 2 Members Protest SFO Management Failure To Enforce
Unite HERE Local 2 SFO workers protested union busting and the refusal of the SFO management and Airport Commissioners to enforce labor and union rights regulations on SFO property.
Unite HERE Local 2 at SFO protested on November 24, 2021 at San Francisco International airport over the refusal of the Democratic Party controlled SFO management and commissioners to enforce the labor laws and healthcare benefits under San Francisco rules.
They charged that restaurants are including Leann's Cafe and Bacon Bacon are refusing to abide by SFO rules and are shortchanging their workers by not providing healthcare required under SFO rules as well as fighting workers who want to join a union. The union has been demanding that the SFO management enforce their laws on these employers since 2019 according to Local 2 members.
