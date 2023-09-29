top
Peninsula Environment & Forest Defense

Mighty Band The Climate Strikers Fights for Planet

by Art 4 Action
Fri, Sep 29, 2023 12:40AM
Youth and age together in action! Palo Altans plus students from distant parts of the Bay Area took part in global day of action on Sept 15.
sm_strike_kawaiionnanoko.jpg
original image (2000x1568)
On September 15, Palo Alto's Lytton Plaza was the site of a rocking climate action with musical entertainment by the Climate Strikers. Students from Santa Cruz, San Jose, and the SF Peninsula contributed clever signs including "No Jobs on a Dead Planet" and spoke of their fears for the future. The event was sponsored by Fridays for Future, Palo Alto.
§No Jobs on a Dead Planet
by Art 4 Action
Fri, Sep 29, 2023 12:40AM
sm_strike_nojobs_deadplanet.jpg
original image (2000x1234)
§Raging Grannies Danced to the tunes of the Climate Strikers
by Art 4 Action
Fri, Sep 29, 2023 12:40AM
sm_dscf0981.jpg
original image (2000x828)
Including oldies but goodies by the Rolling Stones
§Raging Grannies also sang
by Art 4 Action
Fri, Sep 29, 2023 12:40AM
sm_strike_granniesbyjc.jpg
original image (2000x1111)
§Free T-shirts from Fridays for Future
by Art 4 Action
Fri, Sep 29, 2023 12:40AM
sm_strike_fforftshirt.jpg
original image (1230x2000)
§Raging Fashion
by Art 4 Action
Fri, Sep 29, 2023 12:40AM
sm_strike_lindaotero.jpg
original image (1100x2000)
§Student from Stanford's Doerr School of Sustainability
by Art 4 Action
Fri, Sep 29, 2023 12:40AM
sm_strike_doerr.jpg
original image (1120x2000)
Many Palo Altans know the sad state of the Doerr School at Stanford. Largely funded by big oil, this student also lamented the situation.
§Strike Students take a break
by Art 4 Action
Fri, Sep 29, 2023 12:40AM
sm_strike_kids.jpg
original image (2000x1246)
§End the Fossil Fuel Era!
by Art 4 Action
Fri, Sep 29, 2023 12:40AM
sm_strike_banner.jpg
original image (2000x1621)
§Rising Sea Level!
by Art 4 Action
Fri, Sep 29, 2023 12:40AM
sm_strike_risingsealevels.jpg
original image (1133x2000)
