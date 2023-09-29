From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Mighty Band The Climate Strikers Fights for Planet
Youth and age together in action! Palo Altans plus students from distant parts of the Bay Area took part in global day of action on Sept 15.
On September 15, Palo Alto's Lytton Plaza was the site of a rocking climate action with musical entertainment by the Climate Strikers. Students from Santa Cruz, San Jose, and the SF Peninsula contributed clever signs including "No Jobs on a Dead Planet" and spoke of their fears for the future. The event was sponsored by Fridays for Future, Palo Alto.
