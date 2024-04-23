From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

SF International Workers' Day March & Rally SF SEIU 87/Unite Here Local 2

Date:

Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Time:

2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

SEIU 87/Unite Here Local 2

Location Details:

2pm @ 415 Mission: Rally with Local 87 and March to Union Square 4pm @ Union Square: Rally with Local 2

SEIU 87/Unite Here Local 2 May Day - International Workers' Day March & Rally

415 Mission St & Union Square



Join SEIU Local 87 and Unite Here Local 2 as they kick off their contract campaigns for Justice for Janitors and Hotel Workers! 2pm @ 415 Mission: Rally with Local 87 and March to Union Square 4pm @ Union Square: Rally with Local 2