SF International Workers' Day March & Rally SF SEIU 87/Unite Here Local 2
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Class/Workshop
SEIU 87/Unite Here Local 2
2pm @ 415 Mission: Rally with Local 87 and March to Union Square 4pm @ Union Square: Rally with Local 2
SEIU 87/Unite Here Local 2 May Day - International Workers' Day March & Rally
415 Mission St & Union Square
Join SEIU Local 87 and Unite Here Local 2 as they kick off their contract campaigns for Justice for Janitors and Hotel Workers! 2pm @ 415 Mission: Rally with Local 87 and March to Union Square 4pm @ Union Square: Rally with Local 2
