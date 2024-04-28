San José May Day March

Date:

Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

San José May Day

Location Details:

Roosevelt Park, 901 E Santa Clara St., San José

✊ Show up on May 1st at 4pm in Roosevelt Park to join the workers of San José for cultural performances, community, and a march — celebrating historic wins and fighting for a better future!



✊ This May Day season, we want to emphasize the solidarity that workers of all nations share. With the unfolding genocide in Gaza, we feel it’s important for workers to recognize that the labor struggles we face here in the U.S. are deeply intertwined with the national, anticolonial struggles going on across the world.



📣 Show up May 1st, 4pm @ Roosevelt Park

The march will start at Roosevelt Park at 4pm and end at Plaza de César Chavéz.