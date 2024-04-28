top
South Bay
South Bay
Labor & Workers

San José May Day March

Roosevelt Park, 901 E Santa Clara St., San José
Date:
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
San José May Day
Location Details:
Roosevelt Park, 901 E Santa Clara St., San José
✊ Show up on May 1st at 4pm in Roosevelt Park to join the workers of San José for cultural performances, community, and a march — celebrating historic wins and fighting for a better future!

✊ This May Day season, we want to emphasize the solidarity that workers of all nations share. With the unfolding genocide in Gaza, we feel it’s important for workers to recognize that the labor struggles we face here in the U.S. are deeply intertwined with the national, anticolonial struggles going on across the world.

📣 Show up May 1st, 4pm @ Roosevelt Park
The march will start at Roosevelt Park at 4pm and end at Plaza de César Chavéz.
For more information: https://maydaysanjose.org/
