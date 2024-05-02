top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine San Francisco Labor & Workers

SF Workers Rally for a General Strike for Palestine & Labor Party on May Day 2024

by Labor Video Project
Thu, May 2, 2024 6:59PM
A May Day rally was held at Harry Bridges Plaza in San Francisco and ILWU 10 longshore workers, healthcare workers, non-profit workers and students spoke out about the struggles of working people and the link with the struggle of Palestinian workers and people.
A May Day rally was held at Harry Bridges Plaza in San Francisco and ILWU 10 longshore workers, healthcare workers, non-profit workers an...
original image (4032x3024)
Trade unionists and workers rallied on May Day in San Francisco and supported the call for a general strike for Palestine and a labor party. ILWU Local 10 longshore workers reported on their struggle to have their injuries taken care of and compensation. Trade unionists also talked about the need to break from the racist Israeli trade union federation the Histadrut from the AFL-CIO and the role of Zionism in the labor movement.

Members of UPTE CWA attended by UCSF and member Lisa Milos of UPTE For Palestine reported on the fight in the AFL-CIO and San Francisco Labor Council against a Zionist leadership that has blocked even discussion on Gaza and the apartheid Zionist regime. Non-profit workers also talked about how non-profits are being used to privatize public services.

There was also a report from Peter a UAW 2865 at UCLA on how the Zionists and fascists including proud boys had attacked the Palestine encampment on the campus and the rise of fascism in the United States as well as repressive attacks on workers in Turkey whose May Day was attacked by the police.

ILWU longshore workers reported on the attack on injured workers and the fight to get healthcare and workers compensation in a corrupt system controlled by the insurance companies and bosses.

This rally was endorsed by the United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLP., UPTE Members For Palestine, Mothers on The March, Revolutionary United Front.

Additional Media:

Workers Speak Out In SF Mission On May Day 2024 & Bring Solidarity With Palestine
https://youtu.be/Yjp3s51h7-k

2024 SFSU Palestine Encampment & the Struggle For Justice & Human Rights
https://youtu.be/d2Zt-1oc7TI

Workers Protest SFLC Honor For Zionist ILWU Pres Willie Adams: No Labor Support For Genocide
https://youtu.be/Hw8KgnxbfG8

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/NFq0yVbExCQ
§Workers Supported A General Strike To Stop The US supported Israeli Genocide In Gaza
by Labor Video Project
Thu, May 2, 2024 6:59PM
sm_img_3808.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
https://youtu.be/NFq0yVbExCQ
§Some Of The Audience At Harry Bridges May Day rally.
by Labor Video Project
Thu, May 2, 2024 6:59PM
sm_img_3797.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
Part of the audience at the May Day 2024 rally
https://youtu.be/NFq0yVbExCQ
§The Issue Of AI and Robotics was addressed
by Labor Video Project
Thu, May 2, 2024 6:59PM
sm_img_3788.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Edward Escobar who is with the Alliance For Independent Drivers spoke at the rally and talked about the AI, Robics and the future of drivers and workers.
https://youtu.be/NFq0yVbExCQ
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$230.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code