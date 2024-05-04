May Day March for Immigrants' Rights in Fresno by Peter Maiden

There was a march May Day through downtown Fresno, calling for immigrants' rights.

May Day has historically been a day of recognition of international workers' rights. In the U.S. there were huge protests for immigrants' rights on May 1, 2006. Since then there has been a tradition of demonstrations for immigrants' rights on May Day. Many immigration rights organizations sponsored the march this year, and around 200 people marched from one end to another of downtown.





