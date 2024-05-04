From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
May Day March for Immigrants' Rights in Fresno
There was a march May Day through downtown Fresno, calling for immigrants' rights.
May Day has historically been a day of recognition of international workers' rights. In the U.S. there were huge protests for immigrants' rights on May 1, 2006. Since then there has been a tradition of demonstrations for immigrants' rights on May Day. Many immigration rights organizations sponsored the march this year, and around 200 people marched from one end to another of downtown.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network