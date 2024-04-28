From the Open-Publishing Calendar
May Day Community Art Build at California State Capitol
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Other
NorCal Resist
California State Capitol, 1315 10th St, Sacramento
Join us for a FREE May Day Community Street Mural Art Build!
We will be painting several murals that represent workers and issues that impact us! We will provide all the art materials! This year will help organizations bring their designs to life with messages that represent our struggles as the working class (Pay Equity, Return to Office Orders, Fair Contracts, MMIW, Cease Fire, 32 hour works day, etc.)
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/9506689563...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 28, 2024 1:20AM
