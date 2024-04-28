May Day Community Art Build at California State Capitol

Date:

Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

NorCal Resist

Location Details:

California State Capitol, 1315 10th St, Sacramento

Join us for a FREE May Day Community Street Mural Art Build!



We will be painting several murals that represent workers and issues that impact us! We will provide all the art materials! This year will help organizations bring their designs to life with messages that represent our struggles as the working class (Pay Equity, Return to Office Orders, Fair Contracts, MMIW, Cease Fire, 32 hour works day, etc.)