UCSC May Day Rally
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Other
UC Divest Coalition at UCSC
Meet at S&E Library, Science Hill, UC Santa Cruz
March to Cowell College courtyard
Join the UC Divest Coalition and our labor union partners this May Day (May 1st) in our rally for workers!!!
Political Objectives
* Uplift international resistance to imperialism
* Defend workers' dignity and rights
* Agitate workers and students on issues we are facing at UCSC and link to UCSC divestment from war
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C6KmmRgpvSB/
