UCSC May Day Rally

Date:

Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Time:

11:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

UC Divest Coalition at UCSC

Location Details:

Meet at S&E Library, Science Hill, UC Santa Cruz

March to Cowell College courtyard

Join the UC Divest Coalition and our labor union partners this May Day (May 1st) in our rally for workers!!!



Political Objectives

* Uplift international resistance to imperialism

* Defend workers' dignity and rights

* Agitate workers and students on issues we are facing at UCSC and link to UCSC divestment from war

