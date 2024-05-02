From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Port Closure Prompts Palestine Support Rally at BART Station
A quick victory for Bay Area resistance to Israeli war crimes
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(Oakland, May 1) - The goal was to protest and prevent the use of the Oakland port to ship war materials to Israel. The plan was for people to meet at the West Oakland BART station starting at four pm where cars would shuttle protestors to the port.
But in anticipation of the action, the port was closed. No trucks, no shipping, and best of all, no loading of armaments to Israel. Bay Area resisters to Israel's genocidal war crimes have scored an easy victory.
The several hundred people at the BART station then held an impromptu rally, also well attended by mainstream media and Oakland police.
A statement from the ILWU was read saying that as they had done during the time of South Africa's apartheid, they would refuse to load ships bound for Israel. The crowd cheered.
After the rally led by many vigorous young women, many elected to go on to downtown Oakland to join another of many actions this May Day of 2024.
See all high resolution photos here.
