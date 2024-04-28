Sonoma County International Workers' Day March & Rally

Date:

Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Time:

3:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

May 1st Coalition

Location Details:

Sheriff's Office, 2796 Ventura Ave, Santa Rosa

On Wednesday, May 1, at 3 p.m., hundreds of Sonoma County community members, including many from the local migrant communities, will commemorate International Workers Day by marching for Immigrant Rights Are Human Rights.



Marchers will demand that the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors proactively advocate for a Path To Citizenship policy in Congress and also support a county ordinance which would prohibit any collaboration or information sharing between the Sonoma County Sheriff and Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE).



At 3 pm, there will be a Rally in front of Sheriff's Office, 2796 Ventura Ave, Santa Rosa. Then at 3:30 pm a March will head to the Board of Supervisors, 575 Administration Dr., Santa Rosa.

At 4 pm the march will continue to Mendocino Avenue, to downtown Courthouse Square for a rally with music and speakers.



The Annual International Workers' Day event is organized by the May 1st Coalition of Sonoma County, CA (since 2006).



Contact: Luis Bravo, Comité VIDA, 707-294-5005

or Renee Saucedo, ALMAS LIBRES/Raizes, 707-273-2974