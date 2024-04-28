top
North Bay
North Bay
North Bay / Marin Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers Police State & Prisons

Sonoma County International Workers' Day March & Rally

Sheriff's Office, 2796 Ventura Ave, Santa Rosa
original image (903x565)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
May 1st Coalition
Location Details:
Sheriff's Office, 2796 Ventura Ave, Santa Rosa
On Wednesday, May 1, at 3 p.m., hundreds of Sonoma County community members, including many from the local migrant communities, will commemorate International Workers Day by marching for Immigrant Rights Are Human Rights.

Marchers will demand that the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors proactively advocate for a Path To Citizenship policy in Congress and also support a county ordinance which would prohibit any collaboration or information sharing between the Sonoma County Sheriff and Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE).

At 3 pm, there will be a Rally in front of Sheriff's Office, 2796 Ventura Ave, Santa Rosa. Then at 3:30 pm a March will head to the Board of Supervisors, 575 Administration Dr., Santa Rosa.
At 4 pm the march will continue to Mendocino Avenue, to downtown Courthouse Square for a rally with music and speakers.

The Annual International Workers' Day event is organized by the May 1st Coalition of Sonoma County, CA (since 2006).

Contact: Luis Bravo, Comité VIDA, 707-294-5005
or Renee Saucedo, ALMAS LIBRES/Raizes, 707-273-2974
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7830998537...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 28, 2024 12:16AM
§
by May 1st Coalition
Sun, Apr 28, 2024 12:16AM
sm_may_day_santa_rosa_2.jpg
original image (903x564)
https://www.facebook.com/events/7830998537...
§
by May 1st Coalition
Sun, Apr 28, 2024 12:16AM
sm_may_day_santa_rosa_3.jpg
original image (932x1382)
https://www.facebook.com/events/7830998537...
