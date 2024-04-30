From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Stockton: Labor for Palestine
Date:
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Working Class Unity
Location Details:
105 N El Dorado St, Stockton
San Joaquin Labor Unions and workers, join us on May Day to support an immediate ceasefire in Palestine. The American labor movement has urged President Biden to push for an end to the conflict and the siege of Gaza, which has left thousands suffering from famine. The working class of San Joaquin must add their voices to this call for peace.
The path to justice and peace cannot be paved by bombs and genocide. As union members from diverse backgrounds, including Jews, Muslims, and Middle Eastern communities, we believe the escalation of war and arms sales does not serve workers' interests anywhere. Working people around the world deserve to live free from violence, war, and militarization.
Thousands of Americans have joined the global solidarity demanding an immediate ceasefire. The labor movement must make our voices heard and demand an end to the conflict. Together, we can stand united for peace, justice, and a better future for working people everywhere.
On May Day, we can send a powerful message that the working class of San Joaquin stands in solidarity with the people of Palestine and demands an immediate ceasefire. Let us advocate for a peaceful resolution to this conflict and work towards a world where all people can live in dignity and security.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C6Hbb0Qv969/
