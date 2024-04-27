Sacramento DSA May Day Picnic

Date:

Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Sacramento DSA

Location Details:

Albert Winn Park, 1616 24th Street, Sacramento

Come join Sacramento DSA for our May Day Picnic at 5PM on May 1st at Albert Winn Park to celebrate International Workers Day! We will be cooking meat-based and vegan hot dogs and hamburgers, and encourage folks to bring their own drinks and sides.⁠

⁠

Hope to see you there--in solidarity this and every May Day!