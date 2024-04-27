From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sacramento DSA May Day Picnic
Date:
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Sacramento DSA
Location Details:
Albert Winn Park, 1616 24th Street, Sacramento
Come join Sacramento DSA for our May Day Picnic at 5PM on May 1st at Albert Winn Park to celebrate International Workers Day! We will be cooking meat-based and vegan hot dogs and hamburgers, and encourage folks to bring their own drinks and sides.
Hope to see you there--in solidarity this and every May Day!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C6Rp-M5OCIc/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Apr 27, 2024 11:38PM
