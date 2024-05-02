From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Workers Speak Out in SF Mission on May Day 2024 & Bring Solidarity with Palestine
Workers rallied in the Mission district in San Francisco to commemorate May Day 2024 and spoke out about the attacks on workers in the US and Palestine.
Workers rallied in the Mission District and then marched. They spoke out about why they are rallying and marching on May Day 2024. They also are angry about the genocide that is gong on in Gaza and the attacks at home on public services and healthcare.
Additional Media:
SF Workers Rally For A General Strike For Palestine & Labor Party On May Day 2024
https://youtu.be/NFq0yVbExCQ
Palestinian Journalists & Their Families Fight For Their Lives On May Day 2024
https://youtu.be/T_r_yV1qgZI
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/Yjp3s51h7-k
