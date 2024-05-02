Workers rallied in the Mission district in San Francisco to commemorate May Day 2024 and spoke out about the attacks on workers in the US and Palestine.

Workers rallied in the Mission District and then marched. They spoke out about why they are rallying and marching on May Day 2024. They also are angry about the genocide that is gong on in Gaza and the attacks at home on public services and healthcare.Additional Media:SF Workers Rally For A General Strike For Palestine & Labor Party On May Day 2024Palestinian Journalists & Their Families Fight For Their Lives On May Day 2024Production of Labor Video Project