Modesto: Workers Unite for Palestine - May Day 2024
Date:
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
10th Street Plaza, Modesto
Join us this May 1st to celebrate International Workers' Day AKA May Day as well as show up for Palestine! May 1 at 10th Street Plaza in Modesto at 6pm!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C57gTNDrnM0/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Apr 27, 2024 11:18PM
