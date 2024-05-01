From the Open-Publishing Calendar
On May Day, UCSC Students Establish Gaza Solidarity Encampment
Today, students at UC Santa Cruz marched for International Workers' Day and then established a Gaza solidarity encampment at Quarry Plaza.
"The solidarity encampment at UCSC is heeding the call from the people of Gaza to take back our university and embody an education that is truly for the people and the movement to liberate Palestine," UC Santa Cruz Students for Justice in Palestine wrote on their Instagram page.
"We will host educational and cultural programming every day. Through education, we will secure our encampment, facilitate liberatory learning, emphasizing the interconnectedness of all struggles against colonial domination, and continue growing the student intifada."
Students have posted a set of demands at: https://www.instagram.com/ucscsjp/
For more information: https://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
