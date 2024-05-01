top
Palestine Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers

On May Day, UCSC Students Establish Gaza Solidarity Encampment

by Alex Darocy (alex [at] alexdarocy.com)
Wed, May 1, 2024 7:06PM
Today, students at UC Santa Cruz marched for International Workers' Day and then established a Gaza solidarity encampment at Quarry Plaza.
original image (2000x1333)
"The solidarity encampment at UCSC is heeding the call from the people of Gaza to take back our university and embody an education that is truly for the people and the movement to liberate Palestine," UC Santa Cruz Students for Justice in Palestine wrote on their Instagram page.

"We will host educational and cultural programming every day. Through education, we will secure our encampment, facilitate liberatory learning, emphasizing the interconnectedness of all struggles against colonial domination, and continue growing the student intifada."

Students have posted a set of demands at: https://www.instagram.com/ucscsjp/

For more information: https://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
by Alex Darocy
Wed, May 1, 2024 7:06PM
sm_uc_santa_cruz_gaza_solidarity_encampment_2.jpg
original image (1333x2000)
https://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
by Alex Darocy
Wed, May 1, 2024 7:06PM
sm_uc_santa_cruz_gaza_solidarity_encampment_3.jpg
original image (1333x2000)
https://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
by Alex Darocy
Wed, May 1, 2024 7:06PM
sm_uc_santa_cruz_gaza_solidarity_encampment_4.jpg
original image (1333x2000)
https://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
by Alex Darocy
Wed, May 1, 2024 7:06PM
sm_uc_santa_cruz_gaza_solidarity_encampment_5.jpg
original image (1333x2000)
https://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
by Alex Darocy
Wed, May 1, 2024 7:06PM
sm_uc_santa_cruz_gaza_solidarity_encampment_6.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
by Alex Darocy
Wed, May 1, 2024 7:06PM
sm_uc_santa_cruz_gaza_solidarity_encampment_7.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
by Alex Darocy
Wed, May 1, 2024 7:06PM
sm_uc_santa_cruz_gaza_solidarity_encampment_8.jpg
original image (1333x2000)
https://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
by Alex Darocy
Wed, May 1, 2024 7:06PM
sm_uc_santa_cruz_gaza_solidarity_encampment_9.jpg
original image (1333x2000)
https://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
by Alex Darocy
Wed, May 1, 2024 7:06PM
sm_uc_santa_cruz_gaza_solidarity_encampment_10.jpg
original image (1333x2000)
https://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
by Alex Darocy
Wed, May 1, 2024 7:06PM
sm_uc_santa_cruz_gaza_solidarity_encampment_11.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
by Alex Darocy
Wed, May 1, 2024 7:06PM
sm_uc_santa_cruz_gaza_solidarity_encampment_12.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
by Alex Darocy
Wed, May 1, 2024 7:06PM
sm_uc_santa_cruz_gaza_solidarity_encampment_13.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
by Alex Darocy
Wed, May 1, 2024 7:06PM
sm_uc_santa_cruz_gaza_solidarity_encampment_14.jpg
original image (1333x2000)
https://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
by Alex Darocy
Wed, May 1, 2024 7:06PM
sm_uc_santa_cruz_gaza_solidarity_encampment_15.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
by Alex Darocy
Wed, May 1, 2024 7:06PM
sm_uc_santa_cruz_gaza_solidarity_encampment_16.jpg
original image (1333x2000)
https://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
by Alex Darocy
Wed, May 1, 2024 7:06PM
sm_uc_santa_cruz_gaza_solidarity_encampment_17.jpg
original image (1333x2000)
https://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
by Alex Darocy
Wed, May 1, 2024 7:06PM
sm_uc_santa_cruz_gaza_solidarity_encampment_18.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
by Alex Darocy
Wed, May 1, 2024 7:06PM
sm_uc_santa_cruz_gaza_solidarity_encampment_19.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
by Alex Darocy
Wed, May 1, 2024 7:06PM
sm_uc_santa_cruz_gaza_solidarity_encampment_20.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
