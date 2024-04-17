Occupy Mill Street

Date:

Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Time:

9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Nevada County IWW

Location Details:

Walking only section of Mill street in Grass Valley

We Rise on The First of May! Join a coalition of Nevada County organization including NC IWW, NCMA, NC4PHR, and the NCP&JC on the First of May as we claim liberated space! We will occupy the Mill Street Plaza for 8 hours from 9am to 5pm on International Workers Day and claim space for the world we wish to build. There will be free food, community care supplies, chalk, art making, and the spirit of solidarity! Bring your family, your friends, a banner and a barricade, and let the whole world know that We Rise on The First of May!