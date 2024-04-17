From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Occupy Mill Street
Date:
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Time:
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Nevada County IWW
Location Details:
Walking only section of Mill street in Grass Valley
We Rise on The First of May! Join a coalition of Nevada County organization including NC IWW, NCMA, NC4PHR, and the NCP&JC on the First of May as we claim liberated space! We will occupy the Mill Street Plaza for 8 hours from 9am to 5pm on International Workers Day and claim space for the world we wish to build. There will be free food, community care supplies, chalk, art making, and the spirit of solidarity! Bring your family, your friends, a banner and a barricade, and let the whole world know that We Rise on The First of May!
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 17, 2024 10:16PM
