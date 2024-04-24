From the Open-Publishing Calendar
May Day Port Shutdown: Rise for Palestine
Date:
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Bay Resistance
Location Details:
Meet at West Oakland BART
🚨OAKLAND PORT SHUTDOWN🚨
This May Day, we rise to the call to action by workers of the Palestinian General Federation of Trade Unions. Palestinian workers urge us "to stand in solidarity with our struggle and take decisive action to honour the countless martyrs lost and the families torn apart, and build pressure for a free Palestine."
There will be no business at the Port of Oakland this May Day while Palestinians in Gaza are being massacred in by Israel. We will unite with working people from all across the Bay Area, marching in solidarity with May Day actions in San Francisco and Oakland, to shut down the Port.
Time and time again, the Bay Area has risen up to say NO to genocide, NO to apartheid, and to call an end to the US government’s complicity in the Israel’s crimes against the Palestinians. As students rise to fight for divestment from Israel, working people will rise to demand the same. Free Palestine!
To endorse: https://bit.ly/MayDayOakPort
To endorse: https://bit.ly/MayDayOakPort
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C6IU_JtO9UZ/
