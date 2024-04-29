From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Join SDS at the May Day Parade
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
4:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Other
Students for a Democratic Society SJSU
MLK Library, San Jose
Join Students for a Democratic Society and Students for Quality Education as we rally on May 1st 4:30pm outside MLK Library in celebration of May Day/International Workers Day. As well as in protest of tuition increases, underfunded life-affirming programs, repression, and the other poor conditions that make student life difficult @sjsu. We love San Jose and SJSU, and we know it can be better but it is up to the students and student workers to struggle against capitalists stealing our money as we have always done in working class history.
Dare to struggle, dare to win! 🚩
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C6XX8dqv9pj/
