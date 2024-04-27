MAY 1, DAY OF ACTION!!Join hotels workers and members of our union in taking action to demand that hotels"RESPECT OUR WORK"Date: May 1Location: Convention Center San Jose, Main entrance.150 W. San Carlos San Jose.Time: 4:15Please click on the following link to confirm that you will attend to support hotel workersFor questions, please call te union office at 408-321-9019Si se puede!------------------------1 DE MAYO DIA DE ACCIONUnase a los trabajdores de hoteles y miembros de nuestra union a tomar accion para exigir a los hoteles que "RESPETEN NUESTRO TRABAJO"Dia: 1 de MayoLugar: Entrada principal del Centro de Convenciones San Jose. 150 W. San Carlos.Hora: 4:15 pmHaga clic en el siguiente enlace para confirmar que asistirá para apoyar alos trabajadores del hotel:Si tiene una una preguntas por favor llame a la oficina de la union al 408-321-9019.Si Se Puede!