Unite Here! May 1 Day of Action
Date:
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Time:
4:15 PM - 4:15 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Unite Here! Local 19
Location Details:
Convention Center San Jose, Main entrance, 150 W. San Carlos, San Jose
MAY 1, DAY OF ACTION!!
Join hotels workers and members of our union in taking action to demand that hotels
"RESPECT OUR WORK"
Date: May 1
Location: Convention Center San Jose, Main entrance.
150 W. San Carlos San Jose.
Time: 4:15
Please click on the following link to confirm that you will attend to support hotel workers
https://form.jotform.com/241086419619058
For questions, please call te union office at 408-321-9019
Si se puede!
------------------------
1 DE MAYO DIA DE ACCION
Unase a los trabajdores de hoteles y miembros de nuestra union a tomar accion para exigir a los hoteles que "RESPETEN NUESTRO TRABAJO"
Dia: 1 de Mayo
Lugar: Entrada principal del Centro de Convenciones San Jose. 150 W. San Carlos.
Hora: 4:15 pm
Haga clic en el siguiente enlace para confirmar que asistirá para apoyar a
los trabajadores del hotel:
https://form.jotform.com/241086419619058
Si tiene una una preguntas por favor llame a la oficina de la union al 408-321-9019.
Si Se Puede!
For more information: https://www.unitehere19.org/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Apr 27, 2024 11:05PM
