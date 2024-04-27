top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/1/2024
South Bay Labor & Workers

Unite Here! May 1 Day of Action

Convention Center San Jose, Main entrance, 150 W. San Carlos, San Jose
original image (1562x2048)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Time:
4:15 PM - 4:15 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Unite Here! Local 19
Location Details:
Convention Center San Jose, Main entrance, 150 W. San Carlos, San Jose
MAY 1, DAY OF ACTION!!

Join hotels workers and members of our union in taking action to demand that hotels
"RESPECT OUR WORK"

Date: May 1
Location: Convention Center San Jose, Main entrance.
150 W. San Carlos San Jose.
Time: 4:15
Please click on the following link to confirm that you will attend to support hotel workers
https://form.jotform.com/241086419619058
For questions, please call te union office at 408-321-9019
Si se puede!

------------------------

1 DE MAYO DIA DE ACCION

Unase a los trabajdores de hoteles y miembros de nuestra union a tomar accion para exigir a los hoteles que "RESPETEN NUESTRO TRABAJO"

Dia: 1 de Mayo
Lugar: Entrada principal del Centro de Convenciones San Jose. 150 W. San Carlos.
Hora: 4:15 pm
Haga clic en el siguiente enlace para confirmar que asistirá para apoyar a
los trabajadores del hotel:
https://form.jotform.com/241086419619058
Si tiene una una preguntas por favor llame a la oficina de la union al 408-321-9019.
Si Se Puede!
For more information: https://www.unitehere19.org/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Apr 27, 2024 11:05PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$230.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code