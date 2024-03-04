From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Global Day Of Action On Women's Day For Women Journalists In Gaza
Date:
Friday, March 08, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
National Writers Union, UPTE For Palestine
Location Details:
SF Chronicle 5th & Mission St.
San Francisco
San Francisco
Palestinian Journalists Call For Action On Women’s Day
The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate and International Federation of Journalists are calling a global day of action for Women journalists in Gaza and Palestine
In San Francisco on March 8, 2024 meet at 4PM at SF Chronicle 5th & Mission St.
San Francisco
To mark International Women’s Day, celebrated on 8 March, the International Federation of Journalists' (IFJ) Gender Council will put women journalists and media workers reporting from Gaza at the centre of its campaign. We pay tribute to the courage of brave women journalists reporting from Gaza and seize this opportunity to reiterate our call for safety and an end to war atrocities, after five months of hostilities.
Join us on 8 of March to stand with women journalists in Gaza:
Take a look at our campaign page ‘8M: Women journalists in Gaza’
Download our campaign visuals in three languages and different formats. In case you want to translate the visuals into your own language, download the open files: landscape size and square size.
Share our campaign visuals on social media with the hashtag #IWD2024 and don’t forget to tag us:
https://www.pjs.ps/?page_id=965&lang=en
https://twitter.com/infopjs
X @IFJGlobal
Facebook @InternationalFederationofJournalists
Instagram @ifj_journalists
Linkedin @InternationalFederationofJournalists
Watch and share widely our campaign video featuring solidarity messages from Gender Council’s members across the world. Stay tuned, we will share it soon on social media.
Write an article for your website or union magazine about women journalists in Gaza. We can put you in touch with sources (contact pamela.moriniere [at] ifj.org)
Donate to the IFJ Safety Fund with communications "PJS" to support Palestinian colleagues in Gaza and provide them with food, warm clothes, power banks and work equipment
Let us know what your union is doing to mark International Women’s Day. We will gather all your activities, webinars and actions in a news article and share it widely. Inform us by sending an email to communications [at] ifj.org.
We appreciate your solidarity.
IFJ Communications team
For more information: https://www.pjs.ps/?page_id=965&lang=en
